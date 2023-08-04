Botha, Murray kick off NZ Cycling's world champs campaign with bronzes

Kiwi cyclist wins bronze in the 3000m individual pursuit at the super-worlds in Scotland.

The New Zealand cycling team claimed their first medals at the cycling super-worlds with paralympian Nicole Murray securing bronze in the hard-fought C5 time trial and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Bryony Botha claiming bronze in the 3000m individual pursuit.

Botha, 25, who was also part of the Commonwealth Games squad that won silver in team pursuit, was third fastest in qualifying in 3:20.327, just 0.2s off forcing a spot in the final, and clawed back a two-second gap to make it to the podium.

“The medal ride was a bit of a waiting game after she went out hard. I knew I would be able to pull it back by the end because is my strong point is the last part of the race,” she said.

“I feel happy with that, and hopefully it can inspire the other members of the team to do the same and really leave it all out there on the track.”

Otorohanga native Murray, 30, who was part of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic campaign, finished +0.639 behind the Netherlands’ Caroline Groot who took gold.

SWPIX/Supplied Bryony Botha claimed bronze in the 3000m individual pursuit at the World Championships in Scotland

The double world champion said she was pleased with the result.

“It's such an awesome feeling to see the New Zealand flag over the podium for the first time in these World Championships – and to know that I’ve done that! I couldn't be more pleased to win a medal in this event especially. It's not one that I've been targeting,” she said after the race.

Murray has been in the Paralympics New Zealand Para Cycling Programme since 2015, competing in the C5 classification as a left-hand amputee, and made her debt for New Zealand in Rio de Janeiro at the 2018 UCI Para Cycling Track World Championships.

SWPix Nicole Murray finished +0.639 behind the Netherlands’ Caroline Groot, who took gold, in Scotland.

Her success starts a busy few days for the 86 cyclists representing New Zealand. This year, the World Championships features 200 events in mountain, road, BMX and track, and para-cycling, run over the next 11 days.

It’s the first time the UCI – the International Cycling Union – has combined the events together.

The first day of racing also saw the women’s team sprint finishing fifth, improving on their world ranking of 15th heading into the Championships.

John Walton/AP Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ellesse Andrews is part of the 86-strong New Zealand team.

Rebecca Petch, Shaane Fulton – who is returning to top flight sport after two years of injuries including major hip surgery - and Ellesse Andrews clocked 47.158s in qualifying, fifth fastest, but broke the New Zealand record set at the Commonwealth Games by nearly half a second.

Coach Nick Flyger said it was a positive result for the team as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The men’s team pursuit qualified second fastest behind Denmark in 3:49.113s. Nick Kergozou, Tom Sexton, Campbell Stewart, and Aaron Gate produced a consistent performance, throughout the opening 100m in 1:02 before reeling off each subsequent kilometres in 55s.

Coach Adrian Hegyvary said the team performed well, but they won’t be resting on their laurels ahead of tomorrow’s match up with Italy.

In the endurance programme George Jackson placed 1th in the men’s 15km scratch race, won by Great Britain’s William Tidball in the sprint finish.

SWPix Teenage Para cyclist Ben Westenberg came fourth in the 200m time trial, with Nick Blincoe seventh.

Eighteen-year-old C4 Para cyclist Ben Westenberg also competed on the first day of the championships, placing fourth in the 200m time trial. Fellow C4 team-mate Nick Blincoe finished seventh in the same race.

Coach Damian Wiseman is pleased with the team’s results so far.

“Great 200m time trials from Nick and Ben and two outstanding rides from Nicole to deliver a medal in an event that is not a primary focus for her. The team is delivering well and bringing the work they have done to these champs,” he said.

In BMX, the New Zealand junior women dominated qualifying, with Erice van Leuven qualifying top of the table, Poppy Lane third fastest and national junior champion Sacha Earnest 10th fastest.

Tomorrow’s track programme sees qualification for the women’s team pursuit, Rebecca Petch in the 500m time trial, the second round for the men’s team pursuit and women’s scratch race, and the junior men’s BMX finals.