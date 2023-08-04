Paralympian Nicole Murray kicks off NZ Cycling's world champs campaign with bronze

Paralympian Nicole Murray claimed bronze in the C5 time trial at the Cycling World Championships.

The New Zealand cycling team has claimed its first medal at the Cycling World Championships with paralympian Nicole Murray securing bronze in the hard-fought C5 time trial.

The 30-year-old Otorohanga native, who was part of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic campaign, finished +0.639 behind the Netherlands’ Caroline Groot who took gold.

The double world champion said she was pleased with the result.

“It's such an awesome feeling to see the New Zealand flag over the podium for the first time in these World Championships – and to know that I’ve done that! I couldn't be more pleased to win a medal in this event especially. It's not one that I've been targeting,” she said after the race.

SWPix Nicole Murray finished +0.639 behind the Netherlands’ Caroline Groot, who took gold, in Scotland.

Murray has been in the Paralympics New Zealand Para Cycling Programme since 2015, competing in the C5 classification as a left-hand amputee, and made her debt for New Zealand in Rio de Janeiro at the 2018 UCI Para Cycling Track World Championships.

Her success starts a busy few days for the 86 cyclists representing New Zealand. This year, the World Championships features 200 events in mountain, road, BMX and track, and para-cycling, run over the next 11 days.

It’s the first time the UCI – the International Cycling Union – has combined the events together.

SWPix Teenage Para cyclist Ben Westenberg came fourth in the 200m time trial, with Nick Blincoe seventh.

Eighteen-year-old C4 Para cyclist Ben Westenberg also competed on the first day of the championships, placing fourth in the 200m time trial. Fellow C4 team-mate Nick Blincoe finished seventh in the same race.

Coach Damian Wiseman is pleased with the team’s results so far.

“Great 200m time trials from Nick and Ben and two outstanding rides from Nicole to deliver a medal in an event that is not a primary focus for her. The team is delivering well and bringing the work they have done to these champs,” he said.

John Walton/AP Commonwealth Games gold medalist Ellesse Andrews is part of the 86-strong New Zealand team.

Other New Zealanders racing in the next few days include Commonwealth Games standouts Ellesse Andrews, Bryony Botha, and Aaron Gate.

The competition also sees the return of Ally Wollaston, who missed last year’s games because of injury, while Nelson’s Shaane Fulton is set to make her international elite debut after two years of injuries and major hip surgery.

Racing concludes on August 13, and is a dress-rehearsal for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.