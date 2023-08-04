Kiwi Cameron Leslie wins gold at Para Swimming World Championships

Kiwi swimmer produces a big finish for victory in the 50m backstroke S4 final in Manchester.

Kiwi swimmer Cameron Leslie produced a big finish to claim gold at the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester on Friday (NZT).

The three-time Paralympic gold medallist came from behind in the 50m backstroke S4 final, winning in 42.67sec.

A thrilled Leslie said: “I executed the race plan well and took the opportunity that was in front of me. It’s really satisfying because we have made a few corrections to my stroke length following the last world champs, so I’m really happy to see it paying off.

“I’ve spent such a long-time racing and doing well in the medley race that it’s refreshing to have success in another race, and it’s awesome to win another gold for New Zealand.”

Mexico’s Ángel de Jesús Camacho placed second and the Czech Republic’s Arnošt Petráček placed third.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Gold medallist, Cameron Leslie of New Zealand.

Coach Tom Onley said a gold is “always the dream”, and the result was “really special”.

“Our club back in Whangārei stopped training to watch the race which is pretty awesome, I’m very proud,” he said.

It was the second medal of the 2023 champs for the 33-year-old, who claimed silver in the 100m freestyle S4.

He’s back in action later on Friday in the 50m freestyle S4.

Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist Tupou Neiufi will race the 50m freestyle S8, and Cantabrian Lili Fox Mason competes in the 100m butterfly S10.