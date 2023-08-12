The world champion New Zealand sporting team you've never heard of

The New Zealand underwater hockey team were only beaten by Australia in the pool play

The world championship trophy will remain in cabinet after the New Zealand men’s underwater hockey team defended their world title on the Gold Coast.

It might be a sport new to many, but it has a growing player base, especially amongst school age athletes, said NZ captain Jack Hocking. The sport is “a fish feeding frenzy” and a lot of fun, he said.

The last world champs were five years ago, with the most recent competition due to be held in 2020, but Covid intervened. The side won the 2018 title in Quebec, Canada. This time, they went through pool play almost undefeated - including 23-0 against Germany - losing only to Australia 3-2. In the knockout stages they faced Spain and Great Britain, and beat France in the final 4-2.

Supplied/Supplied The New Zealand underwater hockey team defended their world championship title on the Gold Coast.

Because team members are spread across the country, the team converges every couple of months to “rehearse” tactics in preparation for the tournament. It’s all self-funded, including the trip to the worlds, which Hocking said put each team member back between $5,000 to 8,000.

Working a full time job helps. Hocking is a full time product designer for Fisher and Paykel healthcare, while other team members are sparkies, engineers, marketers, data analysts and students.

“Unfortunately, one of the joys of being a minority sport is that we take on the burden ourselves. In the past we’ve received a little bit of funding, but it’s a bonus, and you don’t really count on it,” he said.

Supplied New Zealand Underwater Hockey captain Jake Hocking said the team members are self-funded

For the uninitiated, 10 players on each team rotate their time in the pool during the 30-minute match. It’s played at a depth of two to three metres with the pool length of 25m, and 13 to 15m wide. The puck, which weighs a kilo, can fly through the water at quite a high pace when struck with the handheld sticks.

“It’s challenging to watch because it's a tight play. The players are swarming around the puck in a tight group. There’s nothing like it and playing it is an incredible feeling especially when you’re holding your breath,” Hocking said.

“You’ve got this instinct telling you to breathe and the other part of you telling you that you have a job to do underwater. It’s challenging. You can’t be down forever meaning you have to choose your moments to be effective.”

Supplied New Zealand underwater hockey team captain Jake Hocking said it’s an “incredibly feeling” playing the sport

Underwater hockey is meant to be a non-contact sport, but with bodies all competing for possession of the puck, there’s always a few bumps and bruises. Hocking’s experienced a few broken noses over the years. Thankfully, the face protection equipment is improving.

“Because there’s no gravity holding people’s legs down - those legs as they are kicking through the water - that’s when you get hit by heels, feet and elbows, especially when a goal is being scored,” he said.

Athletes are only down 10 to 20 seconds but their “heart rate is through the roof”. When they do resurface, it’s a quick breath or two before submerging, or swapping out with a teammate.

Another tough challenge is the lack of communication underwater, so that is why strategising is important.

“We can’t talk underwater. Because of that we have very structured, rehearsed set plays, more than I can think of any other sport. You have to know where everyone will be at all times, depending on what the game is doing,” he said.

“And you can't stay down forever either. So you're always rotating, swapping positions with other people in quite a dynamic way. It makes the game pretty unique.”

Improvements in technology now allows spectators to get closer to the action than ever before - the world championships were broadcast on YouTube and captured with underwater cameras. He’s hoping it might encourage others to pick up their togs, and jump into the pool. He said “competitive people” are the best underwater hockey players.

“Being in a weightless environment is a lovely place to be, and it’s a heck of a lot more fun than swimming lengths in a pool,” he said.

But if you do decide to join and want to be a champion, you’ll have to ditch the boardies in favour of something more … streamline. Yep, speedos.

“You need to go fast, and board shorts have drag,” he laughed.