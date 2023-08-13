Eliza McCartney savours journey on return to world championships pole vault stage

Eliza McCartney is back doing what she does best, and is happy about it as the world champs loom.

If Eliza McCartney has learned anything these last four years, it’s to never take anything for granted and to stop and smell the roses along the way. After a brutal journey back to her “happy place”, the Kiwi pole vaulter is determined to make the most of an opportunity, if she’s honest, she figured might never come again.

It’s why the 26-year-old Aucklander, who has literally rebuilt herself as an athlete after crashing to rock-bottom, regards the upcoming world championships in the Hungarian capital of Budapest (August 19-28) as pretty much a free swing.

Where some might see pressure, expectation, even affirmation, McCartney views only opportunity and sheer, unadulterated delight at finally being back doing what she does best at the very highest of levels. It’s all a matter of perspective, you see,

eliza_mac_ / Instagram Kiwi pole vaulter soared over a confidence-boosting 4.85m in Luxembourg.

Sure, the externals hover above the Kiwi No 1 who will enter the qualification rounds of the pole vault (alongside compatriots Olivia McTaggart and Imogen Ayris) on August 22 as the field’s second best jumper on 2023 form. But as McCartney wraps up preparations at the pre-camp in Montpellier, France (she leaves for Budapest on Wednesday), she tells Stuff of a feeling of near serenity ahead of her first global champs since 2017.

Free swing? You bet. And for the fences too.

“I don’t feel expectation,” she says. “It's been a whirlwind year for so many reasons, and I’m just excited to be back again when I didn’t think I could. It’s as simple as that. I’m going to enjoy every moment of it because I’m back on the world stage, and that was absolutely not guaranteed. I’ve worked hard to be here, and had a lot of support.”

It’s worth recalling that the fairytale 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist as a 19-year-old essentially spent four years in the wilderness as Achilles tendon and hamstring issues grounded her from 2019-22. That culminated in an athlete rebuild under the guidance of biomechanist Matt Dallow – a process she has described as being like learning to run again.

Alisha Lovrich/Athletics NZ Eliza McCartney: ‘I’m going to enjoy every moment because I’m back on the world stage, and that was not guaranteed.’

“I absolutely started again,” she recalls. “It was difficult because I knew I had to take so much time out. We also didn’t know it was going to work. We can say now it’s worked maybe better than expected, but even six months ago I really wasn’t sure this would be where I would be at.”

And this isn’t a bad place, all things considered. McCartney is in the midst of her first northern season since 2018, when she jumped 4.92 and 4.94 metres, and looked set to soar to some pretty special places.

She has competed at six meets since landing in Europe at the end of June and rattled off a decent, and consistent, range of heights, culminating in a confidence-boosting 4.85m clearance in Luxembourg on July 30 that had the spidey senses tingling big time.

That was her equal third best all time, her best vault since notching the same height at the Potts in 2019 and also the second best leap of ‘23, behind only American Olympic and world champion Katie Moon’s 4.90m.

“I’ve really shot myself up to where I need to be,” says McCartney of what started as an unpromising afternoon at Stade Jean Jacoby. “It’s good to get back into the 4.80s again because that’s world-class. It's confidence-boosting.

“I actually wasn’t having a great day and the 4.85 clearance was not a great jump. But it got me over 4.85 and that’s almost more exciting because it means I just need to tidy some things up and hopefully we’ll be going even higher.”

Eliza McCartney Kiwi athletics star has rebuilt her movements to get back to competition readiness. (Video first published May 12, 2022)

McCartney then goes into a long explanation about size and stiffness of poles and the feel she’s looking to develop as she settles into her 14-step runup. Suffice it to say the technical process of a world-class vault is something she’s still playing “catch-up” with. “I’m still finding my feet,” she adds with a smile. “I’m not the same athlete I used to be.”

But she loves the lead-in, with final heights of 4.71, 4.73 (a Paris Olympic qualifier), 4.63, 4.65, 4.85 and 4.53 respectively. “It’s almost the perfect number of comps and I’ve collected a lot of really good data and understanding. Every one of those events was really valuable. At majors there’s always a decent group of athletes who could be medalists – and I’ve put myself in that group.”

For all that, she will be taking a leap into the unknown in Budapest as she continues to search for technical answers. “I’m not picking up where I left off,” she shrugs, “I’m starting again. But I’ve started to click into my consistent, happy place where I can be jumping the way I want to be.”

And, physically, it’s a case of so far, so good. “You do everything you can to look after yourself – sleep well, eat well, recover well. I’m doing all that. But it’s an old pole vaulting body I’ve got unfortunately,”

Michael Steele/Getty Images Eliza McCartney had to rebuild herself as an athlete after four years spent mired in injury.

Different athlete. Different support group, too, with a major change after coaching guru Jeremy McColl’s seismic dumping from the national programme for serious misconduct that resulted in a 10-year ban from the sport.

So McCartney now has James Steyn, who’s still competing himself, on board as her technical coach, alongside Dallow, physio Chelsea Lane and sports psychologist John Quinn. That’s her “tight team”.

“It’s been incredibly challenging for everybody involved,” she says of McColl’s fall from grace. “It has not been easy. But as athletes we have to do our best to perform when we need to. I’ve got an incredible team around me, James is doing a fantastic job with technical guidance, and you do what you have to.

“You have to move on. We’ve got a job to do here, so you get yourself the support you need and you get on with it.”

That’s been made easier, adds the athlete, by falling back in love with her sport again on a road haul that will extend, hopefully, all the way to the Diamond League finals in Eugene in September.

“I absolutely love it,” she says. “There’s so much more gratitude this time around. It’s not that I took it for granted in the past, but what I took for granted was I would have many, many years of it – and I haven’t. I’m just enjoying every moment, every place I go, every person I meet. It’s very special.

“Even six months ago I wasn’t sure this would be possible, given how difficult I found the summer in New Zealand. At the same time it kinda makes sense. I’ve been working very hard for this and I knew I just needed a chance to compete again.”

McCartney will do so with her parents, brother and partner Lucas (fresh from the world kite foiling champs in the Hague) in the stands in Budapest. They’ve all been part of this journey back and, like her, will savour every second of an achievement that’s already touched the heights.

New Zealand athletics team for world championships: Women: 100m – Zoe Hobbs; 200m – Georgia Hulls; 400m – Rosie Elliott; 400m hurdles – *Portia Bing; pole vault – Eliza McCartney, Olivia McTaggart, Imogen Ayris; shot – Maddi Wesche; hammer - Lauren Bruce; javelin – Tori Peeters. Men: 100m – Tiaan Whelpton; 800m – James Preston, Brad Mathas; 1500m – Sam Tanner; 3000m steeplechase - George Beamish; high Jump – Hamish Kerr; shot – Jacko Gill, Tom Walsh; discus – Connor Bell.

* conditional selection