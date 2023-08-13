Black Sticks men and women miss chance to qualify for Paris Olympics

Black Sticks men’s captain Nic Woods felt his side could take plenty of positives from the Oceania Cup. (File photo)

It was a day of disappointment for both the Black Sticks men’s and women’s teams in Whangārei as they missed the chance to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A day after upsetting world No 6 Australia 4-2 – their first win in a trans-Tasman clash since 2016 – the 10th-ranked men went down 3-1 in the third and final match of the Oceania Cup as the Kookaburras secured the series 2-1 and booked their spot at next year’s Games.

The reigning Olympic silver medallists found the net twice in the first quarter through Ky Willott and Jeremy Hayward, and while a Hayden Phillips goal got New Zealand back in the contest in the second quarter, a penalty corner from Jack Welch in the fourth stanza sealed the deal for the visitors.

The hard-fought victory means the Australians are the first nation aside from hosts France to qualify for the summer Olympics.

“We're stoked to go to Paris,” Australia captain Aaron Zalewski said. “I'm really proud of our boys to fight out a close win and keep the scoreboard in our favour today.”

Despite the loss, the Olympic dream remains very much alive for the Black Sticks men with another qualifying tournament taking place next January, the location of which is yet to be determined.

“It's heartbreaking, but it's just the start of something, our boys have grown,” Black Sticks captain Nic Woods reflected.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Black Sticks women’s skipper Megan Hull was pleased with the fighter her team showed in Whangārei. (File photo)

“They're a class act so to be able to compete and beat them [in the second match], we can take that forward.”

Meanwhile, the Black Sticks women also suffered heartbreak against their Anzac cousins, going down 3-2 in their third match.

Having lost the first game of the series 3-0 and drawn the second, nothing but a comprehensive victory would do for ninth-ranked New Zealand against the world No 2 Hockeyroos.

And they threatened to produce a boilover, taking an early lead through Tarryn Davey. The Black Sticks women held on to finish the first quarter a goal to the good, but a horror second period in which they conceded two goals in the space of two minutes left them with a mountain to climb.

Courtney Schonnell made it 3-1 to Australia in the third quarter, and while Hope Ralph reduced the deficit five minutes later, New Zealand couldn’t find the net again as they fell to a gusty 3-2 loss.

Like their male counterparts, the Hockeyroos qualify for the Olympics at the first attempt, and they will be determined to make the podium this time having missed out on a medal in Japan.

“I thought we were a lot stronger on the ball and had a lot more fight in there,” New Zealand captain Megan Hull commented afterwards. "But obviously we can't let that many goals in."

The men’s Olympic qualifying competitions will be held in Pakistan and Spain at the beginning of next year, with the women’s tournaments in China and Spain.

Where the two Black Sticks teams will compete will be determined by their results at the upcoming Pan American tournament in November.