Tom Walsh ready to play shot put giantkiller at world athletics championships

Tom Walsh has plenty of experience on the big stage as he bids for a world championships medal in Budapest.

What: World athletics championships. Where: Budapest, Hungary. When: Men’s shot put (Tom Walsh, Jacko Gill) qualifying 8.30pm Saturday (NZT), final 6.35am Sunday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 7

There is nothing like a turn-back-the-clock performance to put the glint back in the eye of an athlete who has stood atop the podium before. And Kiwi shot put ace Tom Walsh certainly has regained that sparkle just in the nick of time.

Walsh spearheads what could be an historic New Zealand assault on the world athletics championships in Budapest, Hungary, starting on Saturday and running through August 27. Never before has this country returned multiple medallists from the sport’s global event (in fact, only Beatrice Faumuina, Dame Valerie Adams and Walsh have medalled since 1997). But there’s more than a glimmer of hope they could do so at the National Athletics Centre over the next nine days of competition.

Walsh, of course, is the best of chances to add to his haul of two outdoor world championship medals (gold in 2017, bronze in ‘19), as well as four from the world indoors (two golds and two bronzes) and a pair of Olympic bronzes. At 31 he might be a little past his best. But he also might not be. He, for one, firmly believes the latter.

Whatever, the Timaru-bred, Christchurch-domiciled athlete is right in the medal conversation for the men’s shot put that will be decided on the opening day (qualifying in the morning; final in the evening in what Walsh calls a “blast from the past”). He sits a comfortable third on the list of 2023 throws and, truth be told, comes in as the man most likely to challenge the physical freak that is world record-holder and dual Olympic champion Ryan Crouser. More on that soon enough.

Then there’s Eliza McCartney, seemingly back on track in the pole vault (qualifying Tuesday, final Thursday NZT), and, finally, a chance to add to her shock Rio Olympic bronze from 2016. And, maybe, Hamish Kerr in the high jump (Sunday qualifying, final next Wednesday NZT) if the moons align. He’s certainly capable.

Others hover as top-eight prospects, such as Geordie Beamish in the 3k steeple, Sam Tanner (1500m), Tori Peeters (javelin), Olivia McTaggart (pole vault) and Jacko Gill and Maddi Wesche (shot put), while sprinter Zoe Hobbs will target her first major final, and maybe lowering that Oceania record even further..

But back to Walsh. It’s been nearly six years since he hung a global gold around his neck, and that is most definitely the colour he’s shooting for in Budapest. Crouser or no Crouser.

The American has not been defeated in 2023, with all eight of his winning tosses over 22 metres and two past 23. Of course he improved his own world record to 23.56m in May in LA – a feat Walsh had a ringside seat for, nearly a metre and a-half back in second spot,

Many consider the 2.01-metre colossus unbeatable. But it is fair to say Walsh is not one of them, even though you have to go all the way back to 2019 for the last time the Kiwi defeated his American nemesis.

“There no doubt Ryan can be beaten,” Walsh tells Stuff from the New Zealand pre-camp in Montpellier. ”Joe did it a few times last year (three to be exact). Ryan loves being a front-runner and will throw close to his PB all year round generally. That’s how he throws. I can’t do that. I know there is a period of my year where I will throw much further. I feel like at my peak I can add a metre to my throws if I really get one.

“He’s definitely there for the taking. The bigger they are, the harder they fall.”

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Former shot put world champion Tom Walsh: ‘There no doubt Ryan can be beaten. He’s there for the taking.’

This isn’t just bluster from Walsh who has always talked a good game, and generally backed it up. On July 23 at the London Diamond League, in his last pre-worlds hitout, the burly Kiwi threw the 7.26kg shot out to 22.58m to finish second behind Crouser’s 23.07m. Yes, that’s nearly half a metre back, but it was Walsh’s best toss in four years and his fourth furthest ever.

It was also, he grins, “a really good checkpoint and reminder that I do still have what it takes, with two throws over 22m, and all my other throws over 21.70”. Everyone needs a jolt of confidence now and then, and this was Walsh’s.

He estimates throwing and strength wise he’s on target for a peak performance in Budapest, with the “top six inches” the final ingredient. That, he says, is about “managing certain thoughts … it’s OK to think about winning, but you’ve also got to be clear on how am I going to go about that?

“When I’m throwing far it's a very different feeling to when I’m not, and London was the first time in over a year I’ve felt that,” he says. “It was nice to know I could put one together in a competition, and to move into that next gear – and stay there.”

The other factor worth mentioning is it’s now around 18 months into his coaching partnership with Hayden Hall who took over from long-time mentor Dale Stevenson. Walsh acknowledges there has been a “feeling-out” process but feels there’s now an understanding and compatibility that is bringing the best out in him. “Hayden and I had to find trust and belief in each other, and figure out the programme that works best for me. I feel like we’re in a really good place.”

Walsh has never thrown 23 metres. (His PB is 22.90 for third at a remarkable 2019 world championships when 1cm separated the first three placegetters.) But he’s well aware that will likely be the territory required to topple Crouser in Budapest.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images World record-holder Ryan Crouser is unbeaten in ‘23 and will be favourite to add the world title in Budapest.

“There’s no reason at all [why I can’t do that],” he responds. “My goal is to get to the worlds in the right shape to throw a long way. I feel like we’re there, and with a little polishing over the last week it’s going to enhance my chances even further.”

As mentioned, with qualifying on the very first day of competition (Saturday evening (NZT), and the final that night (early Sunday NZ), it’s a timing flip that not everyone will have their heads around.

“It’s old school,” says Walsh. “Joe [Kovacs] and I are probably the last ones to have done that. They used to have it all the time … but not any more.”

It is going to take something special to defeat the greatest shot put exponent of all time in the finest era the sport has seen. But Walsh is more invigorated than intimidated by that prospect.

“I’ve seen it all before.” he smiles. “I’ve thrown 22.90 on the big stage … I feel like I’m in just as good a shape, if not better. If I get one of those big throws early on, who knows what can happen.”

Who knows? Maybe a giant could tumble.

3 Kiwis to keep an eye on in Budapest

Zoe Hobbs (100m): The fast-rising sprinter has her work cut out in a sizzling field where 15 athletes have gone under 11 seconds this year. But she’s one of them, and is capable of pushing for an historic spot in the final. Yes, this Kiwi can fly.

Connor Bell (discus): The 22-year-old Auckland makes his world champs debut and after a season in which he has set two national records, with a best of 66.23m, a spot in the final is not beyond his reach.

Hamish Kerr (high jump): At his third global champs, the Christchurch-based leaper has shown he can mix it with the best with a bronze at last year’s world indoors. Jumped a PB 2.34m in February, and something similar could have him contending.