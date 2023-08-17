Transgender swimmers to compete in new 'Open' category at Berlin World Cup

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas reacts after winning the 100 yard freestyle during the 2022 Ivy League champs.

A new ‘open’ category to include transgender athletes will be offered for the first time at the Swimming World Cup events in Berlin this October.

World Aquatics became one of the first major Olympic governing bodies to effectively ban transgender women from the elite female category last year but, as part of the announcement, promised to stage events in a new open category for “swimmers of all sex and gender identities”.

This will feature 50m and 100m races across all strokes, although it is currently unclear to what extent the events might be supported by transgender athletes.

The decision to create a new open category followed the success of the transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in major American university events and fears that previous rules around testosterone suppression could not safeguard fair competition for women.

Other governing bodies such as athletics and cycling have since followed swimming’s rules around the female category, but World Aquatics are the first major Olympic sport to organise a third potential category of competition separate to the men’s and women’s events.

World Aquatics described the new open category in Berlin as a “pioneering pilot project” and said that new events could still be added.

RNZ Elite sport organisations are changing their policies regarding transgender women, as world swimming effectively ban them from competing. (Video first published August 30, 2022)

“This highlights unwavering commitment to inclusivity, welcoming swimmers of all sex and gender identities,” said World Aquatics, who have yet to determine the exact entry requirements and qualifying times.

They did say that swimmers would need an affiliation with a national federation but will be given the flexibility to participate individually, for their club, team or as national federation members.

The Berlin competition is the first of three World Cup meetings this year and one of the main events in the swimming calendar outside of the major championships.

German Swimming Federation’s vice president Kai Morgenroth said that the hosts were “proud” to hold an event where swimmers can “compete without barriers”. “Berlin is Germany’s hub for diversity and inclusion and therefore the perfect location for such a progressive project,” he said.