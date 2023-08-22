Kiwi sprinter Zoe Hobbs bows out in sizzling 100m semifinal at world athletics championships

Close, but no cigar. Kiwi sprinter Zoe Hobbs gave it a rip but bowed out in a blistering second semifinal of the women’s 100 metres at the world athletics championships in Budapest – missing a spot in the final by just 0.01sec, and one spot.

And on an anticlimactic third evening session of the championships for team Kiwi, the challenge in the women’s pole vault fizzled badly with all three of the New Zealanders, including Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Eliza McCartney, failing to qualify for the final.

The women’s 100m was won later in the evening by a sensational championship record performance from American Sha’Carri Richardson who stormed home from lane 9 to grab her first global title in a PB of 10.65 seconds. She shaded the Jamaican pair of Shericka Jackson (10.72sec) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.77sec) in a brilliant final that saw the first seven women home all dip under the 11sec mark.

The victory was a notable triumph for the 23-year-old Richardson who missed out on a spot at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana and only made the final as a “lucky loser” after finishing third in the same semifinal as Hobbs. Veteran Fraser-Pryce also came up short in her bid for a record sixth world title, though still ran a season’s best for the bronze.

It was the first American gold in the showpiece race since 2017.

Earlier Hobbs drew a brutal second of the three semifinals at the National Athletics Centre in the Hungarian capital which included three sprinters with PBs of 10.72 seconds or better – classy Jamaican Jackson, the in-form Marie-Josée Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast and upstart American Richardson.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images Kiwi Zoe Hobbs is pipped by, from left, Marie-Josee Ta Lou, Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson in the 100m semifinal in Budapest.

Hobbs was not quite able to match the pace of the three headliners, but still came home fourth in a respectable 11.02sec – just 0.06sec off her PB and national record set earlier this year. That placed her 10th overall and just one spot outside the showcase race later in the evening.

“It is bittersweet to miss the finals by only 0.01, but I can’t not be both happy and proud tonight,” said Hobbs afterwards. “I don’t have any regrets. I was drawn in a stacked semi and knew to make that final I needed to stay composed and execute my own race. As it turns out it was the fastest semifinal in

history, so to have executed in the race where it mattered most I am very happy with.

“I got a fly start and felt like I lost control for a step or two, but managed to stay up. Once I was upright the goal was to stay relaxed and flow as much as I could. I knew if I could stay composed, the result would follow.”

The Auckland-based Taranaki athlete said her Budapest performance showed she remained on track in her event.

“I’ve been getting exposure to a new level of competition that has challenged my ability to compete next to or behind pressure. Tonight was the best executed race in terms of keeping my composure at the end which I’m super happy with.

“I felt like I had a sub-11 in me, but that’s championship racing – it’s about backing up and being able to survive rounds. To have run faster in the semi than the heat is a big win for me. It’s a good sign.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Zoe Hobbs reacts to narrowly missing out on a spot in the 100m final at the world championships.

Jackson and Ta Lou dead-heated for first in the sizzling semifinal in 10.79sec, with Richardson third in 10.84sec. The Kiwi matched the stars early but could not quite find the top-end speed of her illustrious rivals.

Richardson had to rely on being one of the fastest two non-automatic qualifiers for the final, with Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith and Poland’s Ewa Swoboda completing the nine-runner field in 11.01sec.

Jamaican sensation Fraser-Pryce won the opening semifinal in 10.89sec and St Lucia’s Julien Alfred clinched the third in 10.92sec.

Meanwhile medal hopeful McCartney failed to convert promising buildup form into a result and make it out of pole vault qualifying in a disappointing overall effort by Kiwi trio.

McCartney, who had cleared 4.85m in Luxembourg at the end of July, failed in all three attempts at her opening height of 4.50 metres to bow out. She later confirmed an untimely Achilles “flare-up” had hampered her performance. Auckland squadmates Imogen Ayris (4.50m) and Olivia McTaggart (4.35m) also fell short of the 4.65m mark required to progress to the 12-athlete final.

Ayris, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, cleared 4.20 and 4.35 at her first attempts, and then made it over 4.50 at her second crack. But 4.60 proved a height too far. McTaggart soared over her 4.35 opener with her first vault, but came up short in all three shots at 4.50.

World and Olympic champion Katie Moon was among the 12 athletes who cleared the 4.65m mark to progress to the final.

And Auckland athlete Connor Bell finished 10th in the men’s discus final with a best throw of 63.23m – well shy of his national record of 66.23m set earlier this year.

Bell opened with 63.23, fouled his second attempt and then hit 62.21 with his third to bow out of the competition, won by Sweden’s Daniel Stahl with a clutch championship record 71.46m on his sixth and final effort, shading Slovenia’s Kristjan Ceh (70.02).

“I’m so proud,” said Bell, the first Kiwi male to make a world discus final after he squeezed into the final spot following a post-qualifiers review. “Going in ranked 15th and having that drama ... what a cool first experience. My only goal was to have a lash and I think I did that. It has made me super-hungry for Paris (Olympics).”

Kiwi Portia Bing tailed out a distant last in her heat of the 400m hurdles in 1min 06.97sec after falling at the penultimate hurdle while well out of contention.