Canoe Racing NZ aims to qualify women's and men's K4 boats at world champs

Lisa Carrington will be part of the New Zealand women’s K4 at the Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships.

Canoe Racing New Zealand is taking a tactical approach to the world championships this week in Germany.

The organisation aims to make history by qualifying a men’s and a women’s K4 boat for next year’s Paris Olympics.

In doing so, it’s aiming to maximise the number of quota spots for paddlers it can qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

The approach means six-time Olympic medal-winner Lisa Carrington won’t be part of the women’s K2 500 crew, but will contest the K4 500 at the ICF Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships which start in Duisburg on Wednesday night (NZ time).

She will also race in the K1 500 and the K1 200, which is no longer an Olympic event. Carrington, 34, won gold in the K1 200 at the past three Olympic Games, gold in the K2 500 in Tokyo in 2021 with Caitlin Regal, and bronze and gold in the K1 500 in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo 2021 respectively.

For the K4 boat class, the world championships are the only qualifying regatta for participation at the 2024 Olympics. Ten countries will book their places in Paris for the K4 500m, with quota rules stipulating that there has to be four continents represented, meaning the first boat to finish from the first four continents, no matter what the overall placing, will be on their way to the Olympics.

SUPPLIED Lisa Carrington qualified for the canoe sprint world championships after winning race two of her showdown with Aimee Fisher (first published on April 22, 2023).

In the men’s and women’s K1 and K2 500m events, there are six Olympic quota boat spots per event. As per the quota rules, an athlete can only earn one quota for their country. For example, if the New Zealand women’s K4 qualified, then Carrington cannot also earn a quota in K1 500m.

But she could still compete in the K1 500m boat class at the Paris Olympics because the K4 qualification allows New Zealand to also enter a K1 boat.

The K1 and K2 500 boat classes will have another chance to qualify boats at the Oceania Championships in March 2024.

While New Zealand has seen strong results in K4 boats at the Olympics in the past – the NZ men’s crew of Alan Thompson, Ian Ferguson, Grant Bramwell and Paul MacDonald won gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics – a male and female K4 boat have never competed at the same Olympic event for NZ.

The last time New Zealand had a men’s K4 at the Olympics was in 1992 in Barcelona (Richard Boyle, Finn O’Connor, Stephen Richards, and Mark Scheib), while this country did not have a women’s K4 crew at the Olympics until Rio 2016, when Caitlin Regal, Aimee Fisher, Kayla Imrie and Jaimee Lovett finished fifth.

“Our priority at the upcoming world championships is to qualify both the men’s and women’s K4 spots for the Olympics. We have one chance to do that and it is at this event,” said Nathan Luce, CRNZ general manager of performance.

Canoe Racing NZ wants to have a full team at the Paris Olympics, with a maximum of six men and six women allowed. That could mean up to five boats racing in male and female events – one K4, two K2 and two K1.

In the women’s K4 class in Duisburg, Carrington will team up with Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan. The combination won bronze at the first World Cup of the season in May.

The men’s K4 boat of Max Brown, Zach Ferkins, Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth were just 0.25 seconds out from an A final spot at the same World Cup regatta.

Aimee Fisher – second to Carrington in the K1 500 at the World Cup regatta in Hungary in May – will team up with Danielle Mckenzie, a former World Ocean Ski champion, in the women’s K2 500 crew.

New Zealand paracanoe paddlers Scott Martlew, Corbin Hart and Peter Cowan are aiming to secure their spots for Paris 2024 Paralympics in the KL2, KL3 and VL3 disciplines.