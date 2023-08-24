Unheralded Brit pulls off huge upset in men's 1500m at world championships

Britain's Josh Kerr pulled off the biggest upset of the world championships on Wednesday (Thursday NZT), outrunning heavily favoured Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway to the line for a win in the 1500 metres.

Kerr finished in 3 minutes, 29.28 seconds to join Jake Wightman as the second British runner in two years to upset Ingebrigtsen at worlds.

The 22-year-old Norwegian is the Olympic champion and has the fastest times this season. He came in as a 1-7 betting favourite but has yet to cross the line first in the 1500m at a world championship meet.

This silver goes with the one from last year, along with a second place at indoor world championships in 2022 and at junior worlds in 2018.

Ingebrigtsen surged to the lead at about the 500m mark and led for the next two laps. But Kerr stayed right on his heels, and with a half-lap to go, he pulled even. Then, he passed and held on for the win by .27 seconds.

Kerr added this, his biggest win, to a bronze medal he took in the race Ingebrigtsen won in Tokyo two years ago. Ingebrigtsen will have another chance later this week when he defends his title in the 5,000 meters.

Petr David Josek/AP Josh Kerr crosses the line ahead of Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the men's 1500m race.

“It's been a long time coming. It's an overwhelming experience, but I'm so proud of myself, of my team and my family,” an elated Kerr said afterwards.

“I threw my whole 16 years at that last 200m. I stayed calm, I just wanted to execute a race I would be proud of today. I'm very glad to add to that medal count.

“I was battling with Jakob very hard, you can see by my face I'm throwing everything at this guy, I was hurting. I've wanted this my whole life. I'm so happy.

"At about 50 metres to go I kind of broke him, and it was holding on from that point. I've had the (Olympic) bronze (at Tokyo 2020) and the gold is much sweeter.”

Kerr’s compatriot Wightman missed the championships through injury this year but was in the BBC studio covering the event.

"Our little club in Edinburgh has had two back-to-back world champions. That's hard to believe. Jakob Ingebrigtsen is going to start hating us Brits, ain't he?” Wightman joked.

Martin Meissner/AP Josh Kerr became the second British runner in two years to upset Jakob Ingebrigtsen at the worlds.

“I'm so happy for him. Josh is like the Terminator. His internal confidence is crazy.”

It wasn’t all bad news for Norway on the track, as Karsten Warholm took gold in the 400m hurdles to regain his world title.

The Olympic champion and world record holder came home in 46.89sec, a year after finishing seventh at the last world championships. It was his third gold overall, the others coming in 2017 and 2019.

Kyron McMaster took silver, the first ever championship medal for the British Virgin Islands.