New Zealand crews make strong start to canoe sprint world championships

There would have been both delight and disappointment for the New Zealand women’s K4 500 crew on the opening day of the canoe sprint and paracanoe world championships in Germany.

The combination of Lisa Carrington, Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan were second in their heat overnight (NZ time), just behind winners Spain in one minute 30.658 seconds.

It was the second-fastest heat time, but the NZ crew will still have to contest the semifinals as just the heat winners took an automatic qualifying spot for the A final.

Canoe Racing New Zealand is aiming to make history at the regatta in Duisburg by qualifying a men’s and a women’s K4 boat for next year’s Paris Olympics.

The NZ men’s K4 500 crew of Max Brown, Zach Ferkins, Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth were fourth in heat three behind Hungary, Poland and Denmark in 1:20.703 to advance to the semifinals.

Carrington, the defending Olympic champion and three-time world champs gold medallist in the K1 women's 500, comfortably won her heat in that class.

The 34-year-old won heat five in 1:52.972, more than a second faster than the second-place finisher, but slower than title rivals Tamara Csipes (Hungary), Alyce Wood (Australia), Teresa Portela (Portugal) and Emma Jorgensen (Denmark) in other heats.

In the KL2 men's 200 heat in the paracanoe racing, New Zealand’s Scott Martlew was second in his heat, narrowly missing out on an automatic final spot to winner Azizbek Abdulkhabibov of Uzbekistan, but easily into the semifinals.

Paracanoe team-mate Corbin Hart was third in his KL3 men's 200 heat and also advanced to the semifinals.

Ashton Reiser made the semifinals of both the K1 men's 200 and K1 men's 500 while Quaid Thompson was third in his heat and through to semifinals of the K1 men's 1000.