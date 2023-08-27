Olympic sport of skateboarding still facing prejudices of the past

Last week’s high court decision allowing a skate park in Tairua, Coromandel, to be built, which faced hefty opposition from wealthy bach owners, has flung skateboarding into the spotlight. It’s a recognised Olympic sport, but it still faces the prejudices of the past, Zoë George writes.

Auckland based street style skateboarder Jessica Ready is out to prove she can shred with the world’s best. She’s on the hunt for another national title, has already claimed an X-Air women’s title, and has her eyes squarely on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Not bad for someone who is 13.

She’s at her local skate park near Bucklands Beach every day. Her dedication to her sport – which is “creative, unique, fun and tough” – even secured her victory at a recent event in Brisbane, bagging her $1000, which will be saved to help fund her Olympic goal. Making it to LA would be “really cool”. She’ll be 17 by then.

Connor Hill/Manual Magazine Jessica Ready is a young up and coming skateboarder from Auckland.

Ready’s mentor is Amber Clyde, founder of Girls Skate NZ school and a Skateboarding NZ board member. More than 3000 girls aged eight to 12 have gone through the school since it started six years ago. It’s more than just about shredding (riding a board with confidence). It’s about providing a positive mental health outlet, and a sense of community.

Her goal is to show that skateboarding is for everyone and to help reshape the perceptions of the sport.

“There are little girls that wear tutu dresses who absolutely shred, and not a bunch of tatted up people that drink and do drugs,” she said.

“Historically, skateboarding has been known to be people that were maybe a little bit naughty. Skateboarding has come a long way. There are young children who live and breathe the sport.”

Girls Skate NZ Five-year-old Olive gets a lesson in skateboarding from Girls Skate NZ founder Amber Clyde

Following the last Olympics Skateboarding NZ received $33,000 from High Performance Sport NZ for its pathways, including training camps, but Clyde said funding is “tricky because they want results before they give money”.

“But we need the money to get the results.”

Qualifying for the Olympics could be out of financial reach for self-funded athletes. Athletes have to do well in four World Skate events, many of which are in South America or Europe, to qualify. It can cost upwards of $10,000 per trip, she said.

“We need someone to donate a bunch of money so that we can help these young people and these struggling families actually get to these World Skate events so that they can qualify for the Olympics.”

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Wanaka based 16-year-old Zedyn Fellows has his eye on Olympic qualification.

Young athletes have to financially rely on their parents and sponsors. Ask 16-year-old Wanaka based Zedyn Fellows who recently competed at legendary rider Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert competition in Salt Lake City, placing 13th out of 41 riders. That set his family back at least $15,000.

Then there’s training trips to Melbourne, considered to be the best skate scene in the Southern Hemisphere, according to his dad Nick. That’s when he’s not spending five to six hours a day on the vert (vertical ramp) in his backyard.

CHRIS SKELTON Three-time national champion skateboarder Krysta Ashwell had only been skating for a few months when a woman she'd never met approached her at a competition and told her to enter.

“As soon as someone gets on the podium, they’ll give us more funding,” he said.

He’s also homeschooled, so he can focus on skateboarding, with the aim of qualifying for X-Games and the LA Olympics. He’s anticipating the vert discipline – “it’s got personality” – will be added by then. If not, he’s brushing up on other skills.

He’s hoping people put aside their prejudices towards skateboarding and see it for what it is – an Olympic discipline.

“It’s not just a bunch of teenagers mucking around in their free time. There’s a lot of people taking the sport seriously.”

Ben Curtis/AP American Alana Smith was the first non-binary skateboarder at the Olympic Games.

Challenging those misconceptions is also what Bailey Te Māipi (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Tūhoe, Rongowhakaata) is doing in Pōneke through her skate school Waa Hine Skate, by empowering wāhine and takatāpui to give skateboarding a go. Over the last three years more than 500 people aged from four to 60, have learnt to skate with her.

The sport has already had its first gender non-binary athlete in American Alana Smith who wore a “they/them” badge to help commentators get their pronouns right during the sport’s Olympic debut in Tokyo 2021.

Te Māipi has no doubt more non-binary and transgender athletes will appear on the scene, because historically there hasn’t been a place for them in traditional gender binary “structured” sport.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Waa Hine Skate school founder Bailey Te Māipi loves the fluidity of the sport.

“It’s a space that is leading the way in terms of being inclusive and accepting because skateboarding comes from people who didn’t want to fit the norms of structured sports. It’s already a sport that is different and within that… it’s a little more simple to include people that don’t fit what society views as what is a man or a woman,” she said.

“You can just do it for fun, or go to the Olympics now. I love the fluidity of skateboarding. I can just jump on my skateboard and ride down the pavement ... or I can go to the skate park and try out some crazy tricks. There are opportunities to express yourself in whatever way you want to express yourself.”

She said the misconceptions of the sport is also impacting the ability for it to be funded properly.

“People still have this mindset that skaters are just stoners or skaters are ‘those idiots’ hanging out drinking at the skate park… so it’s harder to get that funding in, because that mindset isn’t there that skateboarding is a high performance sport,” she said.