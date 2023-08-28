'Awesome week': Dame Lisa Carrington delighted after 15th world canoe sprint title

Kiwi canoe racing ace scores her ninth gold medal in the K1 200 class at the world champs in Germany.

Dame Lisa Carrington says it had been “awesome week’’ after collecting her third gold medal at the world canoe sprint championships in Duisburg, Germany.

Carrington, 34, finished more than a second ahead of closest rival Yale Steinepreis of Australia to win the K1 200 title on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

It was her 15th world championship title, and her ninth in the K1 20. The victory provided her third title of the regatta, after the K4 500 and the K1 500, 24 hours earlier. It also secured another Paris 2024 Olympic qualification for women, bringing the total to four.

“I love the event,” Carrington told the International Canoe Federation website after her K1 200 win.

Canoe Racing New Zealand/Supplied Dame Lisa Carrington won another gold overnight (NZ time), this time in the K1 200. (File pic).

“Compared to the 500, strategically it is very different, so it’s fun to just get out there and go as fast as I can. It’s just about having fun out there and enjoying it.”

Carrington told an interviewer immediately after her final victory that while she had won in various categories she did not have a favourite event.

“I just keep coming back to our K4 that was wicked, and the K 500 yesterday was awesome.

“Today was just cool to get out there and go as hard as I can, it was fun.’’

Duisburg was where Carrington – now a five-time Olympic champion – won her first world K1 200 title in 2011.

She is now going to head to Paris for a pre-Olympic recce, but isn’t thinking too far ahead yet.

Duisburg 2023 Lisa Carrington, Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan win K4 500 gold at the world championships in Duisburg.

“We’ve still got one more year. Hopefully we will just keep building on what we’ve done this weekend, and hopefully keep progressing.’’

Aimee Fisher and Danielle McKenzie were unable to reach Olympic qualification in the K2 500 final, after finishing eighth, three seconds behind winners Emma Jorgensen and Frederikke Matthiesen from Denmark.

They will have another opportunity to qualify, alongside the men’s K2 crew, at the Oceania championships in Sydney in February.

Also on the final day of competition Danielle McKenzie finished 13th in the women's K1 5000 and Quade Thompson finished seventh in the men's K1 5000.