Kiwi triathlete Tayler Reid claims podium finish in season's opening race

Tokyo Olympian Tayler Reid finished 3rd in the first race of the Super League Triathlon Championship Series in London (file)

New Zealand's Tayler Reid scored his first Super League Triathlon podium finish in London overnight (NZ time).

In the first of four race series, the 26-year-old Tokyo Olympian claimed bronze in London behind the sport’s British heavyweights Alex Yee and Jonny Brownlee.

Yee's speed on the final run leg saw him win by two seconds in a time of 45 minutes 23 seconds, with Reid eight seconds behind Brownlee. Reid was 10 seconds clear of Spain’s Roberto Sanchez Mantecon.

The race was an Enduro format involving three back-to-back triathlons consisting of a 300m swim, 4km bike and 1.6km run.

Racing for the Bahrain Victorious Scorpions team, Reid was in the leading pack for the majority of the race. He exited the first swim in the top three, and was able to stay in the leading bunch – including Yee and Brownlee – as he completed the second swim. Out of the third swim, he led the pack, but in the run Yee was able to break away from his fellow podium members.

In a post to instagram, the former world U23 champion said the result “meant a lot”, the atmosphere in London was “amazing” and he “enjoyed battling it out”.

Athletes race for both individual and team points across four locations, with the next stop in Toulouse next weekend before heading to Malibu and the grand final in Neom, Saudi Arabia. Reid was contesting the series-opening event without the presence of fellow New Zealander Hayden Wilde. The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist behind Yee - and the winner of last year's series - missed the race through injury.

Wilde was injured in a slow pre-race bike race last week in Paris, landing heavily on his hip. In an Instagram post last week he said his goal in the next month is to get “fit and healthy” and thanked his teammates for support.