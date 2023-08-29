No medals, but plenty of hope as Kiwis finish world athletics champs with six top-10s

Geordie Beamish, right, signed off on a stellar debut steeplechase season by placing fifth in the world final.

Small margins. Big differences. And that’s why Kiwi athletics high performance boss Scott Newman was quaffing from the glass half-full, and not half-empty, at the end of a riveting world championships in Budapest,

Sure, it wasn’t quite the roaring success that Athletics NZ had hoped for when they floated the prospect of an historic multi-medal meet. But also not the abysmal failure it can be at this level when your athletes don’t get it right on the day.

So while Geordie Beamish’s remarkable fifth-place in the men’s 3000 metres steeplechase shone like a beacon in a second straight medal-less world champs, and ultimately the team came up short of its own expectations, Newman refused to be downcast when he spoke to Stuff in the wake of a meet that yielded six top-10 finishes – the most by a Kiwi team in the event’s 40-year history.

Athletics NZ Kiwi athlete was rapt to place fifth in the 3000m steeplechase final at world champs.

Beamish was one of them, with the US-based 26-year-old establishing himself as a potential Paris Olympics medallist when he rounded off a dazzling rookie steeples season in style.

After setting a national record in July, Beamish’s sizzling sprint home in Budapest in just his eighth steeplechase as a senior hinted at better to come. It was a best ever finish by a Kiwi male on the track at this level.

“He’d shown his potential in just a few races, and it was great to see him pull off that fifth place. It was quite extraordinary,” said Newman.

But he was far from disappointed that, for example, top hopes Tom Walsh (shot put), Eliza McCartney (pole vault) and Hamish Kerr (high jump) all came up short, with the latter two missing finals, and Walsh tipped out of the podium, by just 7cm, for the second straight global championships.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images Zoe Hobbs was in great company in the 100m semifinal at the world champs in Budapest.

“For me it was about top-eights, because it’s making finals, and once you make finals you give yourself a chance of getting in the medal game,” Newman told Stuff from Budapest. “There is a little bit of ‘what might have been’. But for 7cm Tori Peeters would have made the javelin final, Tom would have medalled at another 7cm, or .01 of a second would have seen Zoe [Hobbs] in the 100m final.

“Hamish didn’t fire this time, and Eliza’s Achilles flared back up. There’s a little bit of that, ‘we were so close there’.

“It’s actually not a bad place for us a year out from Paris. It confirmed our depth and it’s now what can we work on to convert some of those that didn’t quite make what was expected into a success next year.”

There were four of Newman’s top-eights in total (shot put exponents Jacko Gill and Maddi Wesche the others), while Hobbs (agonisingly close to making a stellar 100m final) and 22-year-old discus thrower Connor Bell were both 10th.

Kerr, the pole vaulters and even 1500m runner Sam Tanner, who finished eighth in his semifinal, were among those short of the mark, but Tanner still has plenty of upside in a tough event; Kerr, a world indoors bronze medallist, had an off-day; and Newman wasn’t panicking about the pole vault (all three Kiwis bowed out in qualifying), even though the sudden departure of head coach Jeremy McColl (banned after an investigation uncovered serious misconduct) has been a major destabilising force.

“I’ve got no concern,” said Newman when asked about McCartney (no height), Olivia McTaggart (4.35m) and Imogen Ayris (4.50m) all failing to progress. “The standard of women’s pole vaulting has jumped. All the finalists were over 4.65m … It was one of those days. Livvy didn’t fire, Imogen did pretty well and Eliza’s Achilles came back to haunt.”

Newman said all indications were McCartney’s “flare-up” was not serious and he confirmed the coaching situation was being addressed.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Young Kiwi discus thrower Connor Bell snuck into the final in Budapest, and then finished 10th.

“We’ve started talking to people, and I’m reasonably confident we can solve it. There might need to be a transition through until Paris … we had some fruitful discussions over there, and there are a couple of options.”

Shot put remains a premium event, even though Walsh’s best throw in Budapest (22.05m) was 53cm short of his season best and 85cm off his PB. Gill would also have taken mixed feelings from his sixth. It was his best result at the global event, but 21.76m was 36cm shy of his PB of 22.12m set in March.

Wesche at least produced a PB (19.51m) in the women’s shot, and continues her upward arc in the event. “She showed how close she is, and if she’d hit one another 19cm a medal was there,” said Newman.

The high performance boss was also optimistic about the direction Bell and Hobbs were heading in.

Bell (63.23m in the final; 63.76 in qualifying) wasn’t quite at his domestic best, but “10th place for a young guy in an event like discus is incredibly promising. He felt at home for the first time at this level”.

And then there’s Hobbs whose 11.02sec semifinal was just one spot off the final, and close enough to her PB (10.96sec) to suggest she’s not intimidated by the company. “For her now it’s just executing,” said Newman who considers Hobbs a good prospect over 60m at next year’s world indoors. “It’s so close. I’m sure she’s got her eyes firmly set on that Olympic final.”

No medals, maybe. But plenty of hope.

New Zealand’s top-10 results at world athletics championships

Tom Walsh – 4th men’s shot put

Geordie Beamish – 5th men’s 3000m steeplechase

Jacko Gill – 6th men’s shot put

Maddi Wesche – 7th women’s shot put

Zoe Hobbs - 10th women’s 100m

Connor Bell – 10th men’s discus