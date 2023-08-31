University of Nebraska volleyball match draws world record crowd of 92,003

At first, the idea seemed audacious. Holding a college volleyball match inside the University of Nebraska's massive football stadium? What would it look like? Would enough people come?

"I think my brain started spinning," Nebraska's senior associate athletic director Brent Meyer recently said in an interview on the team's website.

But then the tickets for Nebraska's night match against Omaha started selling and selling and selling, with 92,003 fans officially in attendance at the school's Memorial Stadium for the Huskers' match against Omaha on Wednesday night, setting a new world record for a women's sporting event.

The former world record for attendance at a women's event is was 91,648 for a Champions League football match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg held in Barcelona's Camp Nou Stadium. The United States record was 90,185 for the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final played in the Rose Bowl.

CHRIS MACHIAN/AP 92,003 fans fill a massive football stadium in Nebraska for a college volleyball match, setting a new world record.

Those were huge global events with championships on the line. Wednesday's event in Lincoln, Neb., promoted as Volleyball Day in Nebraska, was the Cornhuskers' season opener, with an opening match featuring Nebraska Kearney against Wayne State. The program also included a post-match concert by country music star Scotty McCreery.

Anyone who didn't think Nebraska could fill a huge stadium for a volleyball match doesn't know much about Nebraska volleyball, or college volleyball for that matter. The fourth-ranked Cornhuskers have won five national championships and have sold out 306 consecutive matches, an NCAA record, and the sport itself is in a boom, approaching basketball as the most popular women's collegiate sport.

Volleyball is particularly robust in the Big Ten, and most of the game's attendance records involve teams from that conference. The previous largest crowd to watch a women's college volleyball match was 18,755 for the 2021 national championship game between Nebraska and Wisconsin. The Badgers also held the record for the largest regular season crowd, set last year with a crowd of 16,833 for a match against Florida.

Those numbers look tiny compared with the crowd that filled Memorial Stadium on Wednesday night. Nebraska officials began discussing the idea of a match inside the stadium early this year apparently with little hesitation about the enormity of the undertaking.

"If we were going to do it, we were going to go big," Cornhuskers director of volleyball operations Lindsay Peterson told the team's site. Initially, the school hoped to sell seats in three sections of the 85,000-seat Memorial Stadium, but when tickets, priced at $25 for adults and $5 for children, went quickly in the first few days, officials opened the south end zone seating section and added bleacher seats to accommodate a larger crowd.

Nebraska, the fourth-ranked team in the country, won the record-setting match in a sweep, 25-14, 25-14, 25-13.