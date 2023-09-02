New Zealand's Tim Price makes history with record dressage score at Burghley

New Zealand rider Tim Price and Vitali made history in the dressage at the Burghley Horse Trials.

The World No.1 and his mount Vitali recorded the best score in history in the CCI5* dressage at the prestigious event in the UK on Saturday morning (NZ time).

Price and Vitali started with a bang with a perfect 10 for their first halt and continued to excel, posting 18.7 penalty points.

It is the first time a sub-20 has been scored at Burghley, with the previous best mark being 20.1 by Chris Burton.

“I was very happy with that,” Price said.

“It’s a good score and one he has always been capable of. It’s nice to do it when it counts but now on to the next thing.”

Price and Vitali will contest the Derek Di Grazia-designed cross-country course overnight (NZ time), followed by the showjumping on the final day.

The five-star competition is one of just seven at the highest level of three-day eventing.