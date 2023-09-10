New Zealand SailGP team suffer 'incredibly scary' wing collapse in France

Peter Burling was left counting his blessings that none of his crew were injured after the New Zealand team suffered a catastrophic wing collapse at the SailGP event in France on Sunday (NZ time).

The Kiwis’ hopes at the round-three event in Saint-Tropez have been left hanging in the balance after their disastrous incident which came shortly after the opening day’s racing, where they had found themselves tied with Denmark for pole position.

There were absolutely no signs of what was about to unfold, with cheers and clapping ringing out nearby, after they had taken their F50 Amokura boat for a sail down the course near their friends and family on the water, before their 29-metre wing all of a sudden busted apart, falling into the water.

It instigated an immediate salvage operation, with Burling remarking just how fortunate it was that no-one was hurt in the scary episode.

“There was absolutely no sound out of the normal until there was one massive bang, which must have been one side failing compression in the middle of the wing,” a stunned Burling said soon after.

“It was incredibly scary, we sail with this configuration a lot, and to have a massive failure like that’s something I don’t think we’ve seen in this league yet.

Felix Diemer/SAILGP The New Zealand SailGP team are towed back to the technical area after suffering their dramatic wing collapse.

“We were just incredibly lucky everyone was on the starboard side of the yacht and the main element cleared us, and the middle element went straight backwards. We’re just incredibly thankful everyone’s safe.”

The calamity capped off an otherwise good day for the New Zealand team, who bounced back strongly from the disappointment of their last round in Los Angeles in July (seventh of 10 boats), with finishes of first, sixth and fifth in the first three fleet races of the weekend.

But what that second day of competition will look like for the Kiwis remains an unknown, with their boat back in the shed for a full assessment.

“We’re top of the leaderboard with Denmark – something that we’re really proud of as a group, but it’s all for nothing if we can’t sail tomorrow,” Burling said.

“The whole group has done an amazing job getting the boat back here in the shape it’s in.

“I think we’re getting more and more angles, and debriefing, and I’ve honestly got no idea [why it failed]. On board, we weren’t doing anything different, just gently touching the boat in and coming up on course to say hi to a few friends at the end of the day.

“It’s crazy to think from where we were right after the last race how much has changed to where we are now, but it’s just in the hands of the tech team now and the organisers to see what they can make happen tomorrow.”