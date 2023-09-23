The art of defence, on the hockey turf and cyberspace, is key to Riana Pho's success

Riana Pho enjoys being the last line of defence both on and off the field

Riana Pho thrives on being the last line of defence, and that’s where she’ll be both on the hockey field at the upcoming Junior World Cup, and in academics.

In April, aged 17, she debuted for the Black Sticks against Great Britain and Australia, and is now part of the junior squad travelling to Chile in late November.

The national call up came while in class at university, where she’s specialising in cybersecurity. She is one of a small handful of women studying the craft. Again, it’s about being the last line of defence.

“I knew it would be a heavily male dominated course, but the girls stick together, and they are good at supporting each other,” she said.

She’s training at least four turf sessions a week, along with gym sessions, all organised around her studies. She’s thankful Victoria University has been supportive of her hockey career, allowing her to rejig her study schedule to allow time to commit to her sport.

“I wasn’t expecting the Black Sticks call this year, so started studying full time, but I’ve dropped a subject this trimester to fit everything in. They’ve been awesome … they got me in touch with the right people who help me negotiate exams and assignments when hockey is really busy,” she said.

Hockey NZ/Supplied Riana Pho made her international hockey debut for the Black Sticks in April when she was 17 years old.

“[Cyber security] is one of my favourite subjects. It’s learning about hacking and social engineering. My dad is involved in IT and I did coding during high school. I knew I wanted to stay in Wellington, so everything fit together and thought I’d give it a go.”

Her favourite thing about being a defender is “having the game in front” of her.

“You can see everything. I like the pressure of being the last line of defence, and distributing and getting the flow of the game is one of my strengths.”

The Sydney-born now 18-year-old of Cambodian and Filipino heritage first picked up a hockey stick when she was five, before moving to Wellington when she was 10.

The sport is in her family’s blood, and while her older sister Sorita has returned to Australia and currently plays for New South Wales U21 and the Australian indoor team, Pho wanted to give back to the country who gave her so much in the sport.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Riana Pho is juggling an international hockey career with studies.

“She was a big part of me developing as a player. We were always very competitive, but we are very supportive of each other,” she said.

“Maybe one day we’ll see her playing for Australia … and maybe one day we’ll be in different colours!”

Her focus for now is on the Junior World Cup. She knows the competition will be “very tough”. The team will face England, Japan, and USA in pool play.

“If we go in with a bit of confidence, have a bit of fun and soak everything up, it should be very exciting,” she said.

Having fun is “very important”, even when the pressure is on.

“You want to make it all worthwhile, but serious. You want to find that balance and enjoy every moment and learn from it. I put a lot of pressure on myself to do well but if you just have fun and reset, everything’s all good.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Pho, pictured here in 2017, also played age group hockey for Wellington

Post World Cup, her goal is to make the Olympics with the Black Sticks, in Paris next year. She knows she’ll get to where she wants to go, thanks to the encouragement of her parents, and mentors coach Bjorn Dix and former Black Stick Dane Lett.

“I’d like to be more consistent with the Black Sticks. Paris [Olympics] next year is a stretch goal, but I’m still working hard and happy either way if it does or doesn’t happen.”

The Junior World Cup is in Santiago, Chile between November 29 and December 10.