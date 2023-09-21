High-profile Kiwi athlete arrested in Kenya

Zane Robertson was in March this year slapped with an 8-year ban after a New Zealand Sports Tribunal ruled that he had attempted to subvert the doping control process.

A high profile New Zealand athlete has been arrested in Kenya, local media reports.

Zane Robertson, 33, a long-distance athlete, was arrested after police discovered an AK-47 rifle and 23 rounds of ammunition in his house in Iten, the Standard reports.

Police commander Tom Makori told the Standard that a woman had initially made a complaint against Robertson.

While investigating, police discovered the rifle.

Robertson is being held in Iten police station for interrogation and will appear in court on Friday, the Standard said.

Stuff reported earlier this year, Robertson had been suspended by the Sports Tribunal for eight years for anti-doping rule violations.

In response to questions about Robertson’s arrest, Athletics NZ said the runner “as no association with the sport of Athletics NZ”.

More to come.