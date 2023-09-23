SailGP: Frustrated Kiwi skipper Peter Burling questions organisers' points decision

Kiwi skipper Peter Burling and his team won’t be competing in Italy this weekend because their boat’s wing sail was damaged a fortnight ago.

New Zealand skipper Peter Burling is unhappy that SailGP organisers have granted his team a fifth-place finish in the regatta in Taranto this weekend.

Although the Kiwis won’t be on the water, a result of structural failure of the team’s wing sail in St Tropez a fortnight ago, SailGP determined they would be given a fifth placing – or six event points – for the event in Taranto, Italy.

Burling, however, isn’t pleased; he was disappointed that it was based on average points across the fleet, rather than the team’s performance so far this season.

The points were awarded as SailGP could not provide the necessary replacement parts in order for the New Zealand team to compete.

“It’s frustrating that in this instance, organisers haven’t considered our performance in Chicago, Los Angeles and on day one in St Tropez,’’ Burling said.

SAILGP Kiwis suffer wing collapse at SailGP event in France.

“It means that on top of a bad result in St Tropez because we weren’t able to compete on day two, we’re also now carrying a fifth heading into Cádiz and the rest of the season.

“At the same time, we’re ready to accept it and move on. This is what’s been decided - it’s good to get something and have provisions in place if this were to happen again.”

New Zealand won the season opener in Chicago, followed by a seventh placing in Los Angeles. They were second in the rankings, level on points with Denmark, after the first day's racing in St Tropez before disaster struck, as the wing of their F50 collapsed.

SailGP has now amended its rules so that up to six points can be awarded by the class authority for each of the events missed if a team sustains an equipment breakdown, and it is not able to supply the necessary replacement parts to get the team back on the water.

Alongside race management, all team CEOs were consulted on the decision.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Australia Sail GP team driver Tom Slingsby could understand why the Kiwis were frustrated.

Asked his views on whether or not the Kiwis should receive compensatory points for this weekend’s event, Australian driver and team CEO Tom Slingsby said he felt divided.

“It’s a hard one to answer - competitive Tom is saying no and bad luck and move on, but realistic Tom is saying I understand that they didn’t really make any mistake there.

“At the moment the result is decided on the water and I think that’s a big improvement on previous editions and sailing leagues but at the same time SailGP doesn’t have spares, and they can’t just head out on the next day with a new wing, so personally I do believe they should be compensated for that with some sort of redress.’’

SailGP is now working towards a solution to get the Kiwis’ boat Amokura back on the starting sline in Cádiz, Spain, on October 15-16.

Once the wing sail arrives from New Zealand, it will require extensive set-up and testing to ensure Amokura is fully race ready.