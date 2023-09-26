Gymnastics Ireland sorry for snubbing young black girl during medal ceremony

A viral video of a young black gymnast being snubbed during a medal-giving ceremony in Dublin has sparked outrage and prompted an “unreserved apology” from Gymnastics Ireland to the girl’s family.

The unsavoury episode took place at a Gymstart event in the Irish capital in March last year and saw a line of children all awarded medals apart from the sole black girl, who was ignored by her coaches.

The heart-wrenching clip came to light this week and has been watched millions of times on social media, leading to accusations of racism against the sport’s governing body in Ireland.

Even US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medallist, was moved to speak out, saying the footage “broke her heart” and “there is no room for racism in any sport”.

Biles revealed she had been in contact with the girl’s family and even “sent her a little video” to offer her support.

In response to the backlash online, Gymnastics Ireland issued a belated apology on Monday (Tuesday NZT), saying it was “deeply sorry” ... for the upset that had been caused”.

Screengrab A viral video of a young black gymnast in Ireland not being given a medal has sparked a backlash online.

It said it condemned “any form of racism” and would take necessary action to ensure “nothing like this will happen again”.

“On behalf of the board and staff of Gymnastics Ireland we would like to unreservedly apologise to the gymnast and her family for the upset that has been caused by the incident at the GymStart event in March 2022,” the statement read.

“What happened on the day should not have happened and for that we are deeply sorry.

“We are also sorry that what has happened since that date has caused further upset.

“Please know that at all times we have been acting in good faith and with the best of intentions in trying to resolve this very difficult and sensitive matter.

“We offered an in-person apology after the incident as we believed this was the best approach. Subsequently we felt mediation was the best way forward.”

The public mea culpa came two days after another statement from Gymnastics Ireland in which it acknowledged it had received a formal complaint from the girl’s parents alleging racist behaviour back in March 2022.

The governing body claimed that a “resolution [was] agreed by both parties in August 2023” following independent mediation.

Meanwhile, the official who seemingly snubbed the black girl in the video has “expressed deep regret for what they described as an honest error”, a Gymnastics Ireland investigation revealed.

It also insisted that the girl in question did receive her medal after the ceremony.

However, the Irish Independent newspaper reported at the weekend that the girl’s mother intends to take the matter to the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation in Switzerland after Gymnastics Ireland failed to apologise publicly to the family.

In its latest statement, Gymnastics Ireland said it planned to engage with the girl’s family and Sport Against Racism Ireland (SARI) “to listen to any suggestions they have as to how our procedures can be improved”.

“We are happy to see that the gymnast continues to participate in Gymnastics Ireland events and we look forward to welcoming her back to our future events also,” it said.

“Finally, we would like to make it absolutely clear that Gymnastics Ireland condemns any form of racism whatsoever.”