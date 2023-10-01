The zen art of non-fighting with Rachel Louie

The name Rachel Louie might not be known in sport, yet, but this high-flying business woman – who is the head of family business Kitchen Things – is on track to becoming the highest ranked New Zealand woman in the Japanese martial art of Shorinji Kempo.

She’s amongst a 16-strong contingent off to Tokyo this week representing New Zealand – one of 29 nations – at the largest global biennial event at Tokyo Buddokan, showing off their impressive skills.

The group will also perform a haka created for them – under the guidance of Romana Potts, and at the request of the international head of Shorinji Kempo – in front of thousands of people. While there she’ll also aim to achieve a fifth dan qualification, and six other male students will be sitting black belt gradings.

It’s an art form she fell in love with while working for Air New Zealand in Tokyo in the mid 90s, and its ethos is something she carries through into her personal and business life, she tells Zoë George.

Rachel Louie is aiming to be the first woman to reach 5th don in Shorinji Kempo

Konnichiwa! What exactly is Shorinji Kempo?

It's a sport, yes. But it's also a way of life. Because it's all about health and fitness and learning techniques. So you are learning a martial art and learning to defend yourself. But you're also training your body and your mind. We have the meditation side and the philosophy. So you put the body and mind together and … create this way of life or sport. The ultimate aim is creating peace in the world by preventing fighting and creating better humans.

Fighting and meditation don’t seem like they go together!

This is why I think more people, and especially girls, should do more of it. You are learning to defend yourself. And if you stand confidently, you're most likely not even going to end up in a situation because you've got an aura about you that prevents someone coming at you. It's also a little bit like dance. So you learn the techniques, but everything's about how you move your body to defend yourself in a counter-attack. So the philosophy is defend first, attack second, so we're not out there to fight. It’s a little bit different to some other martial arts that we don't compete to fight in our competitions. You do a choreographed demonstration.

Mediation is an important part of Shorinji Kempo Rachel Louie says.

I imagine you take the philosophy – rather than your choreographed ‘dance’ moves – into the business boardroom?

[Laughs]. The choreographed moves on the dance floor can be fun! One of the other philosophies is to live half for yourself and half for others. So if you're thinking about who you are, what you stand for, and you treat others how you'd like to be treated. All of that helps gives you an empathetic trait which is important in business, especially when developing teams.

How popular is Shorinji Kempo in New Zealand?

There is so much sport in New Zealand. That means that it's difficult to be seen sometimes. But what's pretty awesome is, next year we celebrate 50 years of Shorinji Kempo in New Zealand. There are four clubs in Auckland … over the years the amount of people learning stages of Shorinji Kempo is in the thousands. Active members at the moment are about 100. All four of the Auckland branch masters are travelling to Japan for the event and seminar to bring their learnings back to the dojo and back to encourage more members to join this not-for-profit martial art.

Rachel Louie competes against both men and women.

Do you compete against women and men?

Absolutely. You pair up with anyone. We've got all ages, all walks of life, all nationalities, men, women. You have to be aware of your partner, you have to make sure you look after your partner as well as learn the technique. So the aim is not to hurt anyone. It's to disable them and to pin them or escape from them.

I’m not much taller than five foot, so it would be tough competing against someone who’s much bigger and taller!

A small person can really do well in this kind of martial art versus a big person. You're using pressure points to take people down, so you don’t have to be big and strong. You just have to understand the technique, and then move your body in a way to perform the techniques. So yeah, a small young female can do very well against potentially a big brute… neither size nor strength are a barrier.

Rachel Louie is part of a 16-strong team heading to Tokyo this week.

What reaction do you get when you tell people about your sport?

In business I'm wearing business attire, often a dress, and I do not look like I could beat somebody up! So it does surprise people. It’s not widely known. So many people say, Oh, ‘I wish I'd done that’, or ‘I wish my kids could do that’. It's giving you the confidence to stand up for things that are right. I’d encourage people to give it a try.

Ganbatte! Best of luck!

Arigato Gozaimasu (thank you). We will give it our all and do our best to represent New Zealand the best we can. We have all trained hard and prepared for this moment, so we look forward to sharing our learnings on our return and continuing our dedication to this martial art.