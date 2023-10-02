NZ's Matt Dunham, Jackie Kiddle win gold at world rowing beach sprint finals

New Zealand's Matt Dunham and Jackie Kiddle celebrate their gold medal at the 2023 World Rowing Beach Sprint finals in Barletta, Italy.

Jackie Kiddle may now be eyeing two Olympic Games.

Kiddle and fellow New Zealand lightweight sculler Matthew Dunham teamed up to win gold in the Coastal Mixed Double Sculls event at the 2023 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals in Barletta, Italy.

The victory came just weeks after Kiddle and crewmate Shannon Cox qualified the NZ lightweight women’s double scull boat for next year’s Paris Olympics.

The Beach Sprint format may be part of the rowing programme at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Kiddle and Dunham – who just missed qualifying the NZ lightweight men’s double sculls boat for Paris at the world rowing champs – defeated Great Britain’s Laura McKenzie and Sam Scrimgeour in the final in Barletta.

The GB duo began quickly and were first to go round the turning marker, but the New Zealand combination steered the better line on the return journey to give them an edge in the sprint to the line.

New Zealand also gained a bronze medal in the Coastal Mixed Coxed Quadruple Sculls at the event behind the US and hosts Italy at the weekend.

The NZ team at the event also featured former Olympic gold medalist and winning America’s Cup crew member Joseph Sullivan.