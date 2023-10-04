Kiwi wood chopping icon Jason Wynyard dies aged 49

Kiwi wood chopping icon Jason Wynyard has died aged 49 after succumbing to an aggressive form of cancer.

Wynyard, a nine-time world champion in timber sports, was diagnosed with stage four Burkitt Lymphoma – a rare form of cancer that affects the lymphatic system – in May and immediately began chemotherapy.

However, by August, doctors had informed him and partner Sharon that the treatment had been unsuccessful, and he only had weeks to live.

Wynyard – the father of Tall Black basketballer Tai – turned to alternative remedies in his final days but died overnight.

Tributes to the celebrated axeman were soon posted on social media.

“It is with immense sadness we share our loss with you at the passing of our taonga Jason Wynyard in the early hours of this morning,” a statement read on the Ngāti Manu Facebook page.

“He will be returning to Karetu Marae, details of his arrival are yet to me confirmed.

“E te rangatira e Jason takoto mārika koe.”

Born in the Bay of Islands, Wynyard first picked up an axed aged six, encouraged by his late father, Pae, who had himself been an accomplished wood chopper.

He turned professional in 1996 and went on to become a dominant force in the world of timber sports, winning the prestigious Stihl Timbersports Series 14 times alongside more than 265 career titles.

Wynyard was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to the sport of wood chopping in the 2017 New Year Honours.

In his final social media post a week ago, Wynyard paid a heartfelt tribute to his partner Sharon, calling her the “love of my life”.

Last month, his family had shared details of his cancer battle on social media, revealing that he he had been given the strongest chemotherapy treatment possible but it has failed to slow the cancer’s spread.

"Jason is continuing to do what he does best, and that is keeping his head in the game and keep fighting. He is now switching directions and is focused on an integrated approach to healing and is continuing his fight,” the post on Instagram said.

“He is using natural remedies, alternative therapies, and spiritual practices to boost his immune system, reduce inflammation, and enhance his well-being. He is also using a hyperbaric chamber, which delivers pure oxygen at high pressure, to improve his blood circulation and tissue repair.

Vanita Prasad/Western Leader Jason Wynyard won more than 265 career titles and was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2017.

“Drawing on his competitive spirit and never-give-up attitude to defeat his illness, Jason along with his partner Sharon and their family, are grateful for the outpouring of love and support he has received.

“It is Jason’s wish to continue to share his journey in hopes that sharing it with others, it will help raise awareness about Burkitt lymphoma, the health system in New Zealand and give strength to others experiencing life’s challenges. Please help us to continue to support Jason and Sharon as they chop their way through this next block.”

Basketball New Zealand offered its condolences to Wynyard’s family, while the New Zealand Rural Games hailed him as a “gentle and humble giant” who created an “unparalleled legacy” in the sport.

Wynyard received a Lifetime Legacy award at the New Zealand Rural Sports Awards last year.

The Rotorua Axemans Club paid also tribute to their “loved club member” in a Facebook post, saying their “hearts are broken”.

“We send our love and condolences to all his whanau. Jason you will be missed,” the post read.