'Flying Mullet' Shane Archbold to retire from professional cycling

Shane Archbold will retire from professional cycling after this year.

Cyclist Shane Archbold is hanging up his helmet after nine years in the pro peloton.

Archbold, affectionately known as the Flying Mullet for his unmistakable hairstyle, has announced he will be retiring after one final race in China next week.

On the track, the 34-year-old won a gold medal in the scratch race and a bronze medal in the team pursuit at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

On the road, Archbold helped world-class sprinters Mark Cavendish and Sam Bennett claim numerous stage wins in his role as a lead-out rider.

Archbold rode the Tour de France in 2016 but his Grand Tour debut was cut short when he broke his pelvis in a serious crash on the 17th stage.

“After 20 years of dream chasing and nine years professional, it’s time to pull the curtain down on my cycling career,” Archold said on Instagram.

“I have lived the best times and the worst with some amazing people. Thanks to everyone who was in my corner. One last race in China next week.”

Cavendish was among a long list of cyclists who paid tribute to Archbold on social media following his announcement.

“Legend. Congrats mate. Proud to have called you a teammate,” Cavendish said.