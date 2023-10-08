Election 2023: Where the parties stand on integrity, inclusion and participation in sport

Sport is an important part of New Zealanders’ lives, whether as a participant, fan or administrator. With less than a week to go until the general election, Zoë George puts questions to the polling parties on where they stand on sporting issues.

Labour’s Grant Robertson, Greens’ Ricardo Menendez March, National’s Michael Woodhouse, NZ First’s Andy Foster, and spokespeople from Te Pāti Māori and Act contributed.

In 2018 the Labour government established the Women and Girls in Sport and active recreation strategy. Since then, NZ has hosted three major women’s world cups - cricket, rugby and football - seen an increase in women’s sports coverage, and introduced a 40% gender board quota for national sporting organisations. Would you keep, scrap or change the strategy?

Grant Robertson: We are proud of the success of the strategy, and we will build on that in the next term . Our strategy for Women and Girls in Sport and Active Recreation seeks to tackle and overcome the clear inequalities for women and girls when it comes to participation, leadership and visibility within sport and active recreation. Female athletes make a massive contribution to New Zealand’s success on the international sporting stage, yet women remain significantly under-represented in high performance leadership and coaching roles. There is much more to do and we will keep working to support it. A future focus will look at lifting the number of women in coaching, especially at the elite level, participation from underrepresented population groups and the availability of facilities that support women’s participation.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images New Zealand Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy.

Michael Woodhouse: National has no intention to change the current strategy.

Ricardo Menendez March: We would absolutely retain the ... strategy, and we support the quota measure to increase gender diversity on national sporting organisation boards. We should work to make sport and active recreation available to all women and gender-diverse people, and remove barriers to participation. Women’s sport is great for Aotearoa, and hosting women’s world cups has been a major privilege and a highlight in the past six years.

Andy Foster: New Zealand First was in Government with Labour in 2018, and we stand by our support for the strategy which is all about inclusion. We believe the most important objectives ... are increasing community-wide lifelong participation ... and supporting the success of our elite sports men and women. Successful hosting of the women’s cricket, rugby and football World Cups brought great joy to so many, enhanced our international connections, provided economic benefit and the opportunity for legacy improvements in womens’ sport - and these tournaments are something we can all feel very proud of.

Te Pāti Māori: Keep.

ACT: ACT celebrates the success of the women's cricket, rugby, and football world cups. ACT will keep the ... strategy, but would want to measure how successful it is to see if improvements can be made.

n/a New Zealand waka ama teams, including this one from the University of Auckland, have been representing the nation on the world stage.

Te Pāti Māori is proposing a $100m fund to establish a Māori sports body. Is this the right approach to ensure more access and opportunities, and better representation of Māori in sport?

Grant Robertson: The Labour Party is focused on improving participation in sport and recreation across all communities including Māori, supporting Kiwi athletes on the world stage, and upgrading sporting facilities. We have developed a number of initiatives to expand the He Oranga Poutama framework to support Māori participation and success in sport. This has included the Te Ihi Fund and MaraeFit. We have also developed Te Whetu Rehua to support sporting organisations in delivery for Māori.

Michael Woodhouse: National does not support any proposals to set up a separate sports body for Māori. We can deliver good results for Māori in sport using the existing infrastructure.

Ricardo Menendez March: Yes, we support a specific body tasked with ensuring equitable participation in sport for Māori. Access to sport is not simply the games themselves, it’s also about access to community, opportunity, and the confidence boosting that participating in sports provides. However, a Māori sports body will not be enough on its own. Participating in sports can be expensive for many families and whanau. Our income tax changes, along with a family support top-up for all families of $215 every week for the first child, and $135 a week for every other child, will allow families not to just afford the basics – but those extra things that children need to thrive, like being able to participate in sports and reach their full potential.

Andy Foster: No, we do not believe a separate Māori sports body is the right approach. We believe that sports administration should ensure as great a level of participation for all people across sport and recreation, and support of excellence in international competition, and those objectives are where our focus is. We also want sport and recreation to be for all New Zealanders, and a place all New Zealanders come together regardless of ethnicity.

Te Pāti Māori: Eliminating financial barriers for Māori to participate in sport that we are underrepresented in is a key, along with funding already existing Māori sporting events. We need to also ensure Māori are represented on sporting boards.

ACT: No, there’s no evidence Māori are underrepresented in sport, and ACT opposes race-based policy.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Netball is part of the Commonwealth Games. Several parties back a bid for NZ to host the 3034 version.

This year the state of Victoria dropped out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Calls have been made for New Zealand to place a hosting bid. How supportive is your party of bids for the Commonwealth Games?

Grant Robertson: [We’re] not planning to bid for the 2026 games. I don’t believe New Zealand is in a position to do it at this time. We are considering a bid for the 2034 games. A considerable amount of work will be required before we make a final call on a bid.

Michael Woodhouse: National does not support a bid for hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games. We will be supporting our bid for the 2034 games and believe this will give us the time to prepare for the games if our bid is successful.

Ricardo Menendez March: If a city or region had strong local support, the Green Party would consider it. Large sporting events shine a light on a city and can help with a mandate to develop key infrastructure, as well as provide economic opportunities for our cities and towns.

Andy Foster: We are supportive of investigating this idea, in large part because we are interested in the Games as an opportunity to enhance our political, economic, social and cultural relationships with other Commonwealth nations, and particularly the Pacific. We would need to ensure that hosting costs are low, including for any new infrastructure, and that any such infrastructure such as sporting facilities or accommodation created would be of lasting value. We also note that the timetable for 2026 is getting increasingly tight.

Te Pāti Māori: No strong feelings.

ACT: No, New Zealand can't afford to host the Commonwealth Games.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Athletes like former Commonwealth Games gymnast Olivia Jöbsis has helped lead change around integrity in sport.

In the past three years several serious integrity issues in both grassroots and elite level sport have come to light. Earlier this year legislation passed to form an integrity commission to oversee these issues in sport. Would your party keep, scrap or change the legislation and commission?

Grant Robertson: We are proud to have developed the Integrity Sport and Recreation Commission, and funded its establishment. The establishment... of the commission next year will help protect the wellbeing of participants at all levels and uphold the fairness of competition.

Michael Woodhouse: National supports the Integrity Commission and voted in support of setting it up. We will continue to support its establishment in Government.

Ricardo Menendez March: Retain. The Green Party was glad that the Government adopted our amendment to the Bill to ensure that the competencies and experiences of rainbow peoples would be represented on the new board. This is particularly important given current debates about trans athletes in sports, and the historic and continued homophobia in sports.

Andy Foster: The legislation and the nascent integrity Commission have a lot of merit. It is important in sport, as in all aspects of life, to ensure integrity and trustworthiness, and it makes sense to ensure this in the most effective manner possible by bringing all these integrity issues to one place with the ability to develop the expertise and experience to deal with them.

Te Pāti Māori: Keep.

ACT: ACT cautiously supported the legislation but was concerned that women's and girls' sport was not adequately recognised in the Bill. ACT proposed amendments including an amendment to explicitly allow women’s and girls’ sports organisations to determine for themselves the criteria for participation in those women’s and girls’ sports, and not have a centrally determined code of integrity to force organisations to set those criteria.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images Laurel Hubbard was the first transgender athlete to represent Aotearoa at the Olympic Games.

Where do transgender athletes belong in sport?

Grant Robertson: Transgender athletes should have the same opportunities to participate and compete as every other New Zealander. We have been working to support sporting organisations to provide inclusive and welcoming environments, including through the release of guidelines. In terms of elite sport, rules on competition are set at the international or national level and are a matter for those sporting bodies to decide.

Michael Woodhouse: Whether transgender people should participate in professional sport is up to the sporting bodies, not the Government. Different sports will have different factors to consider. Fairness, inclusivity, and safety all need to be considered, and some sports may have to consider those in different ways.

Ricardo Menendez March: Trans athletes belong in sports. There should be no barriers that discourage and prevent Rainbow people, especially those who are trans, non-binary and intersex, from participating and competing in sports. Everyone, including gender diverse people should be able to participate in a gender category they identify with.

Andy Foster: This is an unresolved matter of considerable debate particularly across the Western World, weighing up the importance of inclusion against fairness and safety. New Zealand First’s view is that the science shows trans-women possess material physiological advantages for many sports particularly when they have gone through male puberty, and that their competing in many sports is therefore unfair to women. New Zealand First therefore generally considers that girls’ and womens’ sport should be exclusively for cis-girls and cis-women, and certainly if the sport wishes to gain Government funding or support. We also consider it important that trans athletes have access to sport and recreation through trans specific competition as appropriate.

Te Pāti Māori: No one should be excluded from participating in sports. Sport is social first and foremost, and like everything else needs to adapt to the social climate so that it is safe and inclusive for everyone. The conversation around professional sports needs to be led by the transgender community and athletes, not politicians.

ACT: ACT believes transgender athletes' participation in sports should be decided by the people who run each sport, because each sport is different. However, where there is dispute, the right of athletes who are female from birth should be protected first.