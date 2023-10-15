Auckland ice skater sets sights on creating New Zealand Olympic history

Yanhao (Dwayne) Li is a rising name on the ice, and he’s firmly set on being New Zealand’s first Olympic level figure skater.

He’s just returned to Aotearoa to compete at the nationals held earlier this week in Dunedin, finishing first in the junior boys category. That followed international competitions in Japan and Thailand, where he made history as the first New Zealander to win a medal (silver) at an international figure skating event.

“That was surprising! My hard work paid off. But there were a lot of top level competitors there,” he said.

The 15-year-old’s success is all part of his - and coach Bess Cao’s - grand plan to see him become the first ever Kiwi to qualify for figure skating at the Winter Youth Olympics. He’s currently ranked 11th on the Junior Grand Prix circuit, and 6th for ISU (International Skating Union) junior men. He’ll know his Olympic fate in early November, alongside just 17 other skaters, with the games held in South Korea in January 2024.

Chris McKeen/Stuff 15-year-old Yanhao (Dwayne) Li is hoping to be the first New Zealand Olympic level figure skater

He’s studious, spending time both on and off the ice to ensure he creates beautiful art. His love of the sport sprouted out of necessity. Born in Beijing, China, as a child he visited an ice rink to escape the heat. He was four when he first tied up his skates.

At eight, his family immigrated, and he’s now based in Auckland, splitting his time between being a student at Macleans College - who are incredibly supportive, he says - and the Paradice ice rinks in Botany and Avondale.

“When I’m on the ice I enjoy it a lot. I’m just really happy to be there,” he said.

It gives him a sense of freedom too, and thankfully, he enjoys being on the ice, given he trains upwards of 12 hours a week sharpening his skills. Landing a skill he’s been trying to perfect gives him a sense of pride. He’s well known for his triple lutz triple toeloop and triple flip triple toeloop (three rotations in the air). But his Biellmann spin – a move rare for men to do, Cao says – is impressing fans from around world.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Coach Bess Cao is a successful skater in her own right.

He connected with 30-year-old Cao when he first arrived in New Zealand. She’s more than a coach to him. She’s a manager and mentor too. Cao, who first strapped on the skates at six, is a champion in her own right after a successful career in China, before moving to New Zealand to study English then sport at AUT, while winning seven national titles. She’s creative too, having choreographed both of his programmes - short and free.

“Obviously the short programme is shorter,” he laughs.

In each programme, the moves a skater has to land is predetermined, but the “free” programme, offers more freedom, hence the name.

For Cao, it’s about giving back to a sport she feels deeply for.

“My skating career, for myself, if I had the right guidance I could have done so much more. I’ve been through so many difficult paths [I want] my skaters to avoid,” she said.

“For me, I haven’t accomplished enough in skating, and I have so much passion for this. Working with this skater can carry on my passion and have them train more scientifically. We are taught to train hard, but only training hard is not enough. They can train smart and also train hard, which can help them achieve more but taking shorter time.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Yanhao (Dwayne) Li first tied up skates when he was four years old.

Being in Aotearoa and soaking in the culture has changed her perspective as a coach, and she feels “privileged” to be able to pass on her knowledge to the next generation.

“It’s about understanding the anatomy of the body. We were told you have to do certain things at such a young age and once you’re 17 or 18 your body is already broken. So the majority of the skaters give up - especially girls - because their body couldn’t handle [the sport].

“It's now possible for [skaters] at their age to still achieve.”

Figure skating might not be for everyone, but Dwayne said it's growing in popularity for boys and young men. I’s breaking the traditional “stereotype” of what sports boys and men should participate in. It’s as far from New Zealand’s traditional sport of rugby as you can get.

Cao said the sport and the beauty of it is incredibly “complex”, however.

“You not only have to be strong, you need to have to sprint. You need the artistry side, musicality, and understand the art. Each time you’re creating a programme, you’re drawing art. You have to put so much soul into it.

“Especially at the moment, with LGBTQI+ community, … it’s a way for people to express what they can’t do in their real life and encourage them to be themselves.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Yanhao (Dwayne) Li is the junior men’s 2023 national champion.

The duo hopes his success helps catapult the sport into the spotlight, and Cao thinks the nation is perfectly placed to become one of the sport’s powerhouses in the next decade or so.

“He’s a great ambassador for the sport and for New Zealand. Overall, we still need to increase the popularity of skating. We have five boys, but other countries can have 40, 50 or over 100. By increasing that, New Zealand in five or 10 years, it’s going to be one of the stronger skating countries,” she said.

“Dwyane is special for New Zealand Figure Skating Association. We want to express our gratitude to them, for the support they’ve been giving him for years.”