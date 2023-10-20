Tiaan Whelpton farewells disgraced coach, returns to South Africa to chase his Olympics dream

Kiwi sprinter Tiaan Whelpton will head to Pretoria soon to come under the coaching guidance of Hennie Kriel.

New Zealand’s top male sprinter Tiaan Whelpton is going back to where it all began as he picks up the pieces from a broken Christchurch track programme in a bid to make it to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Whelpton had been left in a void by the disintegration of the Christchurch-based sprint programme overseen by disgraced coach Andrew Maclennan who has been banned from accessing the city’s main athletics facility after findings of inappropriate relationships with female athletes.

The 23-year-old 100m specialist was forced to undertake this year’s world championships campaign without a coach and has been seeking a solution ever since as he chases a goal of competing at the Paris Games. To get there he’s likely going to have to duck under the 10-second barrier, which is why he’s dubbed this latest career twist “Project Sub-10”.

But the South Africa-born athlete, who emigrated to New Zealand with his family in 2018, has found a solution – back in his former homeland, of all places.

The Cape Town-raised Whelpton has linked with renowned Pretoria-based sprint coach Hennie Kriel and will head there on November 3 for a near three-month training block to lead into the New Zealand domestic season.

“He’s a very good coach and has produced several sub-10 athletes, and many who have gone to Olympics and world champs,” a relieved Whelpton told Stuff. A family connection helped seal the deal, with Tiaan’s father Chris having links with the coach from his university and rugby days in Pretoria with the Bulls.

“They’ve been tracking me since Tokyo, and he basically called up dad and said, ‘is this your son, how’s his setup, has he got everything he needs’? Dad said, actually he’s coachless, and they said, ‘bring him here, we’d love to have him, we reckon we can get him under that 10-second barrier’. The rest is history.”

Kenta Harada/Getty Images Tiaan Whelpton got himself into some high-end races in 2023, including this one in Yokohama.

Whelpton was relieved to have some certainty with his coaching after being left in limbo by Maclennan’s fall from grace. He had received some assistance in Europe this year from Auckland-based sprint coach James Mortimer (who guides Zoe Hobbs) but attempts to link with him, and others, proved unfruitful.

“Everything turned to custard.” Whelpton said. “The whole squad shattered apart, and everyone has moved away or retired. It hit us athletes pretty hard. There’s not much left for me in Christchurch at the moment, so I was looking for a short-term solution.

“I reached out all over the place. The Aussies, funnily enough, aren’t overly keen on coaching their competition. We did look at Morty in Auckland, but unfortunately he doesn’t have the space or time to take on another top-tier athlete.

“I had to think about it for a while because making a big change like this is quite scary, especially in an Olympic year. But the more I thought about it, the more sense it made. What better place to go train than in the sun and altitude in South Africa?”

Plus, one other factor was almost a deal-breaker.

“Hennie has another 100m athlete in Gift Leotlela who’s a sub-10s runner (PB 9.94s) and to be able to train with athletes who are my speed … I’m hoping that will bring the best out in me. It’s something I don’t have in New Zealand, and it could be potentially huge.“

Other aspects also made sense. The culture and language are both familiar for Whelpton, and his father will head to Pretoria initially to help him settle into the area.

In hindsight, Whelpton was proud of his world champs campaign which saw him twice run 10.14s (his PB) and finish sixth in his heat in Budapest with 10.26s – placing 37th overall.

“It was tough, and it definitely impacted me having to go on my own. But I’m looking to grow and move on from that, and I’m excited to see what the next possibilities hold.

John Cowpland/Photosport Tiaan Whelpton: ‘To be an Olympian is every athlete’s dream. It’s hard for us here, but it’s not out of my reach.’

“If there was one thing I got from the world champs, it was motivation. I enjoyed it and think I exceeded expectations. I went in ranked 54th, and ended up 37th, so I took quite a few scalps. Some of those boys I beat, a couple of weeks later went to Brazil and ran sub-10 there. It shows I’m capable of competing with those big boys.”

Whelpton’s plan is to return for the New Zealand domestic season, then take part in the Oceania champs before heading offshore for a prolonged Olympic buildup. There might be a return to Pretoria, or a stint in New Zealand (he’s thinking either Auckland or Hawke’s Bay for a base) and maybe even some indoors meets.

Ultimately Paris is the goal that drives everything.

“To be an Olympian is every athlete’s dream,” he says. “It’s hard for us in New Zealand, but I don't think it’s out of my reach. Give me some good conditions, good competition, on a good track, I think I’m capable of the times I need.”

One other thing: despite his latest move, he remains “100%” a Kiwi.

“Nothing changes there,” he says. “The black singlet is what I compete in now. I’m going back to South Africa to move forward in my career. I want to carry on running for New Zealand, and I want to break that New Zealand record.”

The New Zealand-South Africa sporting rivalry may be about to reach a frenzy, but the tall sprinter with a foot in both camps very much bestrides the best of both worlds.