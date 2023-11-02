Filming restriction the 'final straw' as Lewis Clareburt leaves Wellington

Olympic swimmer Lewis Clareburt is on the move to Auckland following restrictions on filming his training.

Restrictions on Olympian and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lewis Clareburt filming training sessions was the “final straw” and contributed to his departure from Wellington, and split from his long-time coach Gary Hollywood.

The 24-year-old is moving to Auckland, into a high-performance environment, and away from the Wellington City Council-run – and community facility – Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre, following ongoing concerns about consistent access to lanes, and now restrictions around his use of camera equipment to aid his training.

It means a parting of ways with Hollywood, nine months out from the 2024 Paris Olympics. The duo have been together for more than seven years. During their time together, Clareburt rose to become one of the world’s top 400m medley swimmers.

He won a surprise bronze medal at the 2019 world championships, led the Tokyo Olympic final in 2021 at the halfway stage before fading to seventh, then won double gold in the 400m IM and 200m butterfly at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Hollywood was too upset to speak to Stuff on Wednesday, but said on social media he hoped Clareburt has a “fairytale ending”. He said the pair had “been through a lot”, but Hollywood had to put his Wellington-based family first.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Swimming coach Gary Hollywood and Olympian Lewis Clareburt will part ways.

“I thought we could create a model to retain our best and brightest Wellingtonians in Wellington, sadly I don’t believe that is now possible with the current environment. It’s telling when Lewis is the Wellington region’s only Olympian across all codes, making myself its only Olympic coach,” he wrote on Facebook.

“It’s been a tough life lesson. ‘So close, yet so far away’.”

Who will coach Clareburt remains unknown, a concerning situation as the world championships in Doha loom in February.

A source close to Clareburt said the “final straw” came two weeks ago when management at the aquatic centre questioned Clareburt about filming his training – something he has done for years – and uploading some footage to social media. Stuff understands the encounters with management over restrictions caused Clareburt considerable stress and upset.

Documents seen by Stuff show management stating he needed prior written approval to film at the pools and agreed that he could film for “stroke analysis”, but didn’t agree with the use of an underwater camera for social media. They highlighted one video in particular, which has been seen by Stuff and shows his training partners and no members of the public.

Breakfast The New Zealand swimmer reflected on his Birmingham games bronze medal on Thursday, following two golds earlier.

The document said Clareburt was to inform them of when he wanted to film prior to it occurring, so management could have “appropriate comms to other users on those agreed dates”.

Clareburt said in an interview with Stuff on Tuesday he had faced “struggles” and while the council was supportive of him, the aquatic centre was a “community facility”, and a breakdown in communication from “everybody” contributed to the situation.

“I spent six years trying to build an environment that nurtures high performance. And it is a tough one, especially working out of a community facility. That was the main reason why I decided to step away. It is a community facility,” he said.

“The environment wasn’t positive.”

The council’s photography and filming policy at the pools isn’t publicly available on its website, but a spokesperson said the policy is “common sense”, and anyone seen filming would be asked to either stop, or to leave the facilities.

The spokesperson said discussions were had with Clareburt about his use of video equipment in and around the pool, and they were willing to “cut him some slack”, but it is now a “non-issue” as he is moving to Auckland.