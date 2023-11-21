GWS Giants stun AFL draft by selecting player's plus-one Phoenix Gothard

Phoenix Gothard never thought he'd be drafted in the first round, let alone at pick 12 in the 2023 AFL draft.

But for the ﻿new Greater Western Sydney Giants recruit, he received the shock of a lifetime on Monday night.

In attendance at the draft event at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne simply as a guest of best friend and eventual No 11 pick, Geelong recruit Connor O'Sullivan, Gothard was stunned when his name was read out one pick after his mate.

Surrounded by his friends, who were also guests of O'Sullivan, Gothard was quickly mobbed and had his Murray Bushrangers polo ripped off by his ecstatic mates in a draft celebration for the ages.

Gothard eventually had to borrow O'Sullivan's as he walked up on to the stage to meet former Giants skipper Phil Davis.

Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images Phoenix Gothard celebrates with family and friends after being selected as the No 12 draft pick to the GWS Giants.

Gothard and his mates continued to jump around in delight, well after AFL CEO Andrew Dillon read out the 18-year-old's name.

﻿Accepting his jumper from Davis, Gothard was extremely emotional on stage, with his mother and sister also last-minute invitees to the event.

His best friend, Geelong's newest key defender O'Sullivan, was even seen ditching Cats legend, four-time premiership champion Joel Selwood, right after being drafted, to rush over and celebrate Gothard's shock selection upon hearing his name on the speakers.﻿

Giants recruiting manager Adrian Caruso praised﻿ Gothard, who was predicted to go as low as pick 30 by some draft experts, saying the club is excited to see what tricks he can bring on field.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images New GWS Giants player Phoenix Gothard in his new team’s kit.

“Phoenix is a small forward that we feel is a great fit for us," Caruso said via the Giants website on Monday night.

“He plays in a way that suits the style we have adopted over the past 12 months, and he has attributes to succeed at the next level.

“Given it was his first year in the program this year we feel he will go to another level when in a full-time environment.

“He's a player of talent in the front half, he can dazzle and weave his way out of trouble as well as anyone﻿.”

