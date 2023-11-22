SailGP pulls Auckland event, will go ahead elsewhere in NZ

The New Zealand team competing at the SailGP in Spain on October 16, 2023.

SailGP has sunk its event planned for the Hauraki Gulf this summer, but it willgo ahead elsewhere in New Zealand.

Chief executive of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Nick Hill, announced on Wednesday that SailGP has made the decision to not stage the sailing event in Auckland in March 2024.

The unavailability of Wynyard Point land as a spectator facility, part of SailGP’s original vision for the competition, was a barrier to holding the event in Auckland, Hill said.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU), which is Auckland Council’s events and economic development agency, worked with SailGP to explore all possible options to stage the event in the city, Hill said.

TAU and the council had solutions for SailGP’s on-water course and on-land seating plans, he said.

The sailing race had been the last international event in TAU’s cupboard, after funding dried up for the agency to attract large scale, international events.

Meanwhile, a SailGP spokesperson has confirmed the event will go ahead elsewhere in New Zealand.

Thespokesperson said the international company, which New Zealander Russell Coutts helms, is working with its partners, including local and central government agencies, to progress planning for its New Zealand event in March.

The SailGP event was supposed to take place on March 23 and 24, as a pinnacle event of the new Moana Auckland festival.

SAILGP The New Zealand team fell short of the podium on their return to the SailGP in Spain.

The Auckland event was one of 13 scheduled for SailGP’s fourth season, which runs from June 2023 to July 2024, and involves 10 national teams racing F50 catamarans.

Since June, SailGP events have taken place in Chicago, Los Angeles, St Tropez (France), Taranto (Italy), and Cádiz (Spain). The Auckland racing would have followed events in Dubai in December, Abu Dhabi in January and Sydney in February.

SailGP made its New Zealand debut in Christchurch in March. And Auckland and Christchurch had been set to alternate as hosts for four consecutive seasons, according to SailGP’s website.