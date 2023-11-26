Can 'super shoes' give you an edge? A leading Ironman athlete knows so

Does a shoe maketh the (wo)man? It certainly does in marathon running, where carbon-plated “super shoes” have helped athletes smash world records.

But it’s not just elite athletes who are upping their gains, according to Ironman age group champion Sam Keats, who has just completed his masters looking at their impact on weekend warriors.

In October in Chicago, Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum and Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan both wore Nike’s Alphafly 3, described as the “fastest marathon shoe in the world”. Alphafly 3 – with lightweight foamed soles and a knitted upper – will be available to the public in January, with the current model Alphafly 2 retailing for $400 at the Wellington Nike store.

Kiptum – in just his third ever marathon – set a world record, finishing in 2:00.35, smashing the previous mark by 34 seconds and raising the prospect of an incredible sub-two-hour run in future. He surpassed fellow Kenyan and two-time Olympic gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge, who is considered one of the greatest distance runners of all time. Kipchoge set 2:01.09 in Berlin in September, also wearing the Alphafly 3.

Hassan finished in 2:13.44, a Chicago Marathon record. It was the second-fastest time by a woman in a marathon, after Ethiopian runner Tigst Assefa – wearing adidas shoes – set the world record of 2:11.53 in Berlin in September. That time smashed the previous women’s record by more than two minutes.

According to World Athletics’ official marathon table, 15 of the top 20 men’s marathon times and 17 of the top 20 women’s times have occurred since 2018 and since the introduction of the new generation super shoes.

Sifan Hassan set a Chicago Marathon record with 2.13.44, making her the second-fastest women's marathon runner in the world.

Carbon shoes have been around since the mid-90s, originally made by Reebok, but only came to prominence when Nike introduced their carbon plated shoe in 2016. It captured international attention during the Rio Olympics, when 60% of running athletes who made it onto the podium wore them.

Aucklander Keats, 23, wears super shoes, which he describes as “super comfortable”. But at hundreds of dollars (sometimes upwards of $1000) a pair, he doesn’t wear them every training session.

The shoes are “more fragile” than traditional running shoes, and costs can quickly add up when you’re running a marathon a week, alongside eight to 10 hours on the bike and 3-4 hours in the water.

“The foam is super soft and springy, so that alone immediately feels really nice, and the newer ones are a lot more stable. The [older designs] were so thick compared to every other shoe that it felt like you were running in high heels,” he says.

“Your foot rolls a lot nicer through your stride, and you get a lot more push off on your toe.”

He’s just completed his research into the footwear for his masters of sport, exercise and health at the Auckland University of Technology. That’s happened between competing in races, including this year’s world championships in France, where he finished 25th for his age group. Not bad considering he battled injuries including a dislocated knee and torn hip muscles. And, yes, he wore super shoes.

His research involved a small selection of weekend warriors; men who had completed an Ironman in the last 12 months, or were hoping to race in the next two years.

They ran 11km, first in standard running shoes, then in super shoes provided by Asics. While they weren’t running as far as the elite marathon and Ironman athletes, there was still a stark difference, Keats says.

“We’ve proved for the average person it’s still beneficial to wear these shoes,” he says.

“On average they were 2.7 minutes quicker over 10km in the super shoes, which was about a 5% [gain].

“It was massive! And only in 10km. In Ironman, [the run] is 42km, so you’re nearing on potentially 10 minutes, or more, faster.”

The modern super shoes’ introduction in 2016 sparked a wave of a new generation of footwear, and conversations about whether these shoes should be banned by World Athletics. For now, they won’t be banned. It’s also led to some in sports media dubbing the situation “plastic athletics”. But Keats is excited about the designs.

“I think banning them would be a bit much. They have introduced regulations around them now, with how thick you're allowed to make the foam on the shoe, and you're only allowed to have one plate. I don't know if banning them completely is the right answer,” he says.

But he says more research needs to be done, particularly regarding the shoes’ impact on the body, including hips and toes.

Regardless, Keats will be lacing up his super shoes again next season for Ironman, and half Ironman races in Australia and around Aotearoa, including in Taupō, as he looks to continue raising his personal bests.