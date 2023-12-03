Water polo idol: Young Kiwi athletes compete for US college scholarships

Does the idea of having your education, and everything that comes with it, paid for? That dream could become a reality for a group of young water polo players who will show off their skills in front of American coaches and recruiters at a first-of-its-kind showcase in Auckland this month.

Among them is 16-year-old Wellingtonian Macy Mahoney-Studd who juggles water polo, with netball and school. She started playing mini polo in year four with friends, after spending years swimming lengths.

“I’m super competitive, so water polo caters for all of my wants in a sport,” she said.

“It’s super physical. It’s a contact sport. It’s like handball but in the water. It’s a super fun team sport. Everyone is really encouraging.”

The Harbour City water polo club member trains six hours a week in preparation for age group and club competitions – including an upcoming trip to Brisbane in January – and for the showcase, hosted at St Cuthbert’s College in Auckland between December 18-21.

Supplied Macy Mahoney-Studd is a rising polo player from Wellington

Coaches and recruiters from big universities – including Ivy League colleges like Brown University – are coming to Auckland to find talented athletes, and possibly offer scholarships. Athletes will go through training sessions, be given information about life at US colleges, then participate in a competition.

The centre back says it’s a “super cool opportunity” and before now hadn’t thought about trying to gain a sports scholarship. Mahoney-Studd still has one more year at Samuel Marsden Collegiate, but this is her chance to dip her toe in the water.

“To be exposed to the American unis, how to apply and get the opportunities… [usually] you have to send video footage, or go over, so it’s really good they are coming, and we get to play with some cool players,” she said.

Wellington wasn’t “super strong” in water polo, with Auckland being the main centre of the sport in Aotearoa. Mahoney-Studd hoped other talented players would help lift her game.

“It’s about showing my skill set and seeing if anyone is interested. I’m open to it. I just want to be exposed to what it may offer.”

If she’s successful in capturing attention, Mahoney-Studd may follow Sophie Shorter, a New Zealand water polo player currently on a full scholarship – covering “pretty much everything” – at Arizona State University. She’s been there a year.

Shorter, 20, said with Covid-19 it was hard to have coaches and recruiters watch her in person, so instead she connected with them online and sent a highlights video. A few were interested, but she decided Arizona would be a “good fit”, with a good mix of sport and academics. Her studies are in communications and science.

“It’s a place where I could thrive. It was always one of my top schools, and it worked out well.”

Supplied Sophie Shorter is hoping to make it to the Olympics

The former competitive swimmer and former Diocesan School for Girls student played for the school, and played club water polo for Atlantis City and Marist. She first represented Aotearoa at the junior world championships at 15, before moving into the New Zealand senior squad.

The centre forward enjoys the “non-stop” sport and trains five days a week, sometimes up to three times a day, both in the pool and in the gym. Last semester she lived on campus, but now she lives in a house with her teammates. They motivate each other every day, Shorter said.

Her university is currently training in preparation for the NCAA competition, starting in January, with the championship tournament in late May. The side is in the MPSF conference, containing big schools like Stanford and UCLA. Arizona had a “rough” season last year, but still attract big crowds.

There’s also the Olympics as a distant target. While Shorter hoped to go to the Paris games next year, she thought the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics were more realistic. New Zealand has never had a women’s team at the Olympics, but she hopes that will change.

But for now, her advice to those who are considering seeking sport – any sport – scholarships in the US is: “don’t be scared to put yourself out there”.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Sefa Tuiasau was first selected for New Zealand when he was a teenager (file)

Sefa Tuiasau, originally from Wellington, has been through the system and is now coaching at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California. He’ll be on the sideline at the showcase alongside Albert Espanol Lifante, a two-time Spanish Olympian, who he describes as one of the best players in the modern era.

“This would be the equivalent of Ardie Savea, or Dan Carter going to run a college showcase for rugby in Spain,” Tuiasau said.

He said the system was “super competitive”, and athletes from smaller countries needed opportunities that could give them a level of competitive advantage. Exposure was the key.

“This has never happened for the sport in New Zealand, and is something that can help move the sport forward in the future. Often kids are left to fumble their way through the recruiting process. More often than not, giving up or headed into not so great situations,” he said.

“This sort of initiative helps kids streamline the process, and get a real-time understanding of the New Zealand recruiting experience.”

About 65 athletes, some as young as year 10, have signed up for the showcase, with applications still open.