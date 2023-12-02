Thomas Coysh, the 'Blind Skiwi' with an Olympic dream

Blind skier Thomas Coysh is guided by John Nicholas. Nicholas uses a radio to give commands to Coysh.

To get to where he wants to go, Tomas Coysh will have to ski down mountains at speeds of up to 100kph – completely blind.

Coysh, 24, started losing his sight when he was in high school due to a rare genetic eye condition called retinitis pigmentosa.

He is now blind and wants to represent New Zealand in alpine ski racing at the Winter Paralympic Games in 2026.

Coysh skis with a guide, something that requires a lot of trust.

“I need to trust that person with my life. You need to have a hell of a lot of trust to be able to do that,” he says.

His guide, John Nicholas, acts as his eyes on the slopes.

Nicholas says he usually skis behind Coysh and tells him what to do and when to turn. At the Olympics guides have to ski in front.

In competition, Coysh will also have to wear a blackout mask.

The pair are raising funds to go to a specialist training programme in Banff, Canada, along with Nicholas’ 14-year-old son Kennen, who also guides Coysh.

Nicholas says during the training programme they will continue to develop their own terminology for different commands, because there isn't a set terminology or vocabulary.

Nicholas, who met Coysh when volunteering for Adaptive Snowsports Canterbury, says after a few days of skiing together they “clicked”.

“We’ve got a damn good rapport, he trusts me. I’ve run him over a couple of ledges, and we’ve gone over together actually, one particular one.”

Coysh says raising enough money to be able to take his two guides with him will help a lot.

He went skiing in Canada last season and was guided by friends he made at a hostel.

While he was skiing over there for 29 days, he probably had 25 guides, he says.

“I spent most of that time training people how to guide me as opposed to focusing on my own training.

“This season skiing with John has been super exponential comparatively.”

Coysh has been skiing off and on since he was four years old but gave it up in 2017 when he went on family ski trip after his vision had started to deteriorate.

“I just have a distinct memory of being able to see dark shapes like people and pylons, but I could no longer make out any detail of the snow.”

He went down a narrow trail and the whole time he was panicking that he was going to go over the edge. After that, he stopped skiing.

He has since “fallen back in love with it” thanks to the Adaptive Snow Sports programme and says he is enjoying skiing more now than he did when he was sighted.

“It’s something that I can do where I’m not prejudiced against. When I’m out on the mountain, it’s me and my guides, skiing like anyone else does.”

He has not been able to find a job since 2021, largely due to the loss of his sight.

“That is why the funding campaign is so important to me, is that I've blasted through all of my savings from when I worked.”

