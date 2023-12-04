Squash star Paul Coll makes history after winning Hong Kong Open

New Zealand squash player and world No 4 Paul Coll grew up in Greymouth and went to school in Christchurch.

Paul Coll has done it again.

The 31-year-old Kiwi squash ace beat world No 1 Ali Farag to win the Hong Kong Open on Monday morning (NZT).

It marked Coll’s second major title of the season, after he also beat the Egyptian in October to become the first Kiwi man to win the US Open in 37 years.

Coll, who hails from Greymouth, is the first New Zealand male to be victorious in Hong Kong, having triumphed in the third head-to-head with Farag this season.

“I’m stoked,” Coll said afterwards.

“After [the] US Open, I was preparing for this one – I had Singapore as well, but this was my main target.”

Kiwi squash player Paul Coll, left, and Egyptian Hania El Hammamy celebrate winning the Hong Kong Open men’s and women’s crowns.

It was a quality contest, too, with both players pushing high up the court, before Farag drew first blood to take the opening game 12-10.

Coll bounced back, though, finding success with the forehand drop in the front right corner as he levelled the match, before going 2-1 up by clinching the third 11-8.

Having been under huge pressure from Coll in the third, Farag roared back as he held his nerve to level the match and send the absorbing encounter to a decider.

They went point for point right up to 9-9, when a no-let decision went in Coll’s favour to give him championship ball. The Kiwi converted following an error from Farag to score the 22nd title of his career.

“I’m happy with my performances – not just tonight but all week. I’ve really tried to play some aggressive squash and that’s the brand that I’m going for,” Coll said.

“To get a second Platinum of the season is very good for my confidence with the way that I’m playing. I want to keep that going for the rest of the season.”

Coll will now return home to play both the New Zealand Open and the men’s World Teams Championship in Tauranga.

Result: [5] Paul Coll (NZL) bt [1] Ali Farag (EGY) 3-2: 10-12, 11-3, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9 (82m)