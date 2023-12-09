Skiiing: Kiwi teenager Luke Harrold claims silver medal in World Cup debut

Luke Harrold in action during qualification at the FIS freeski halfpipe World Cup in China.

Lake Hāwea teenager Luke Harrold claimed the silver medal at the FIS freeski halfpipe World Cup at the Secret Garden Resort in Beijing, China, on Saturday (NZT).

It was the 15-year-old’s debut at a World Cup, and the first top-level competition of his young career.

“It’s crazy, I can’t put words to it, coming here and getting silver is a massive dream,’’ Harrold said.

“My goal was just to land my run and to be leaving with a silver medal, well it’s a silver lining!”

Harrold was the first of three Kiwi skiers to drop into the three run finals, held at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games venue.

Harrold laced together an excellent technical run with five different direction double cork tricks. Although he touched a hand down on one of his landings, the judges were suitably impressed by the difficulty and technicality of his run, rewarding him with a 85.25 which had him sitting in third position after run one.

Harrold knew he had room to improve and tidied up his second attempt successfully, which bumped him into second place.

When asked about his unique run, Harrold explained: “I took inspiration from Miguel Porteous for my run and I have been working on it for two years.”

Alex Ferreira (United States), a two-time freeski halfpipe Olympic medallist won the event with Hunter Hess, also from the US, rounding out the podium in third.

Ian MacNicol/Photosport Nico Porteous (NZL) finished 10th in Beijing. FILE PHOTO

Beijing 2022 freeski halfpipe Olympic champion Nico Porteous (Wānaka) was back in the bib for the first time since his history-making performance almost two years ago at this very same venue. He finished 10th.

Seventeen-year-old Fin Melville Ives (Wānaka) finished in sixth place, equalling his best World Cup result.

The freeski halfpipe team will be back in action next week at the Copper Mountain World Cup.

Meawhile, another Kiwi skier, Alice Robinson finished 11th in the Super G1 in Switzerland.