New Zealand fight back from slow start to sit second after day one of Dubai SailGP

New Zealand have fought back from a slow start to sit in second spot after day one of the SailGP event in Dubai on Sunday (NZ time).

Lying sixth of 10 teams going into the sixth event of 13 on the calendar, Peter Burling’s crew had some work ahead of them as they returned to the water almost two months after the competition’s last leg.

And it didn’t exactly play out well early-doors on the Persian Gulf, as, having worked so hard to earn good positions in the opening race, a critical error with Switzerland at the bottom mark saw the Kiwis drop to a sixth-place finish, in a race Canada won from start to finish.

Competing in patchy winds between 15-17km/h, crew numbers dropped from six to four for the remaining two races, as Kiwi strategist Liv Mackay stepped into the role of grinder.

And the black boat produced an immediate bounce-back in race two, executing a clean start to pull ahead of the fleet, then, after Australia went ahead of them, holding onto that second-place spot to the finish.

In the third and final fleet race of the day, NZ then found themselves fighting in the middle of the pack in dropping winds, though were able to pick up crucial spots on their way to a fourth-place effort, in a shortened race where Great Britain prevailed, to make it three different winners from the three races.

Bob Martin/SAILGP Peter Burling’s NZ team go toe-to-toe with the Swiss during racing on day one in Dubai.

“It was an up and down day,” New Zealand driver Peter Burling said. “We had a few too many mistakes, but some good decisions, too, and overall happy to end the day second on the leaderboard.

“We found ourselves at the back a couple of times but managed to get ourselves back in the race. We were trying to take the day and be in control of our own destiny rather than a passive approach. You saw that bring us forward a few times, but set us back a few others.”

The Kiwis are level with Canada on 21 points, one ahead of Great Britain and France, and five behind the Aussies, who have New Zealand’s old sailing nemesis, Jimmy Spithill, at the helm, the former United States team driver and chief executive stepping in for Tom Slingsby, who is missing the event to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.