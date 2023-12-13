SailGP returning to Christchurch next year following scrapping of Auckland event

New Zealand won after the tightest of finishes in the SailGP and were given the trophy by Chris Gayle in Dubai.

SailGP is heading back to Christchurch next year.

The Garden City will again be the host for the New Zealand leg of the competition in 2024, stepping in as a late replacement after the proposed Auckland event was scrapped.

Originally set to take place on March 23-24 on the Hauraki Gulf, as a pinnacle event of the new Moana Auckland festival, SailGP last month made the decision not to proceed, with the unavailability of Wynyard Point as a spectator facility a big factor.

Organisers noted the event would still go ahead elsewhere in the country, and on Wednesday announced that Lyttelton Harbour would again play host to the high-speed racing action, keeping those same March dates as originally proposed for Auckland.

SailGP global chief executive Russell Coutts welcomed the news of a return to Christchurch, with Naval Point to be transformed into a vibrant race stadium, set to host around 22,000 spectators across the weekend.

“Christchurch has proven to be one of our very best events to date – with fantastic racing, thousands of fans and spectacular scenery in a natural amphitheatre,” he said.

SAILGP/Supplied The New Zealand crew celebrate their SailGP victory in Dubai last weekend.

“This is a perfect venue for the stadium-style, inner-harbour racing SailGP is known for around the world and we can’t wait to bring more fans closer to the action with additional grandstands planned for next year's event.”

Christchurch hosted the 10th and penultimate leg on the season-three calendar on March 18-19 this year, where Canada triumphed after edging out New Zealand in a thrilling final.

This season, the NZ round is the ninth on an expanded 13-leg calendar. The Kiwi crew are currently fifth in the 10-team standings after taking out the sixth round in Dubai last weekend. Abu Dhabi (January 13-14) and Sydney (February 24-25) are the next stops on the calendar before Christchurch.

Tickets to the event go on sale on Thursday, with fans able to this time also purchase behind-the-scenes tours of SailGP’s team bases and technical areas.