Female athletes can struggle to get pregnant because of ‘unhealthy lifestyle’, warns Laura Kenny

Laura Kenny has warned female athletes to heed the warning signs of their bodies, saying the “really unhealthy lifestyle” that some of them lead can result in them struggling to get pregnant.

Kenny, Britain’s most successful female Olympian with five gold medals to her name from three Games, gave birth to her second child, Monty, in July of this year.

She has already declared her intention to compete at a fourth Olympic Games in Paris next year, although she admits it will be a “a big ask” to make the squad given what her body has been through.

Kenny suffered a miscarriage in late 2021, followed two months later by an ectopic pregnancy in January 2022. It was already a condensed Olympic cycle due to Covid delaying the 2020 Olympics by 12 months.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images/Getty Images Cyclist Laura Kenny told the BBC she’s had “many conversations” about Red-S – Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport

Speaking to the BBC, though, Kenny said she was one of the lucky ones. The 31-year-old said she had had “many conversations” with athletes suffering with Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport, also known as Red-S.

Kenny’s fellow Team GB cyclist, mountain biker Evie Richards, has spoken of her experience with the condition, which occurs when athletes expend more energy in training than they consume through food and drink.

It can have a serious impact on long-term health and performance, affecting oestrogen levels which can lead to missed periods. Distance runners Anna Boniface, Bobby Clay and Pippa Woolven have also spoken about living with Red-S, with Clay discussing her experiences on an episode of The Telegraph Women’s Sport Podcast.

“There are females that have struggled and will struggle to get pregnant because of the lifestyle of being an athlete,” Kenny said. “We’ve all heard of Red-S - females losing their periods. You’re not going to be able to fall pregnant if you haven’t got a period.

“It’s actually a really unhealthy lifestyle that these females can’t have kids, and it’s actually really sad.

“I’ve always consistently had a period but the amount of conversations I’ve heard of people having Red-S.

“Red-S is actually really dangerous. . . these people are giving up lots of things that really deep down they want.”

According to the Female Athlete Health Report 2023 from Project Red-S and Kyniska Advocacy, 36 per cent of the UK athletes surveyed have knowingly ignored missed periods in the belief that this is normal for an active person.

Kenny, who believes periods are still a taboo subject among some people, added: “For me our coach was brilliant, if you were on your period you could openly say as long as you felt comfortable but I do know there are a lot of coaches that I think still struggle with it and even to talk about it – they struggle to say the word.”

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images/Getty Images Laura Kenny has had a difficult journey with pregnancy

‘I just want to race again’

Kenny, meanwhile, warned fans not to expect too much as she attempts to come back from the birth of Monty. Last month, the 31-year-old recorded a short video with Team GB, in which she said she wanted at least to try to compete in Paris. “I know everyone thinks I’m absolutely mad in saying that, but if I don’t try, I’ll never know,” she said.

British Cycling’s performance director Stephen Park had previously told Telegraph Sport on the eve of the cycling world championships in August, that it would be “a stretch” for Kenny to make it, especially with so few chances to compete before Paris and with such a strong female endurance squad headed up by Kenny’s Tokyo 2020 Madison-winning partner Katie Archibald.

Park may, of course, have been trying to motivate Kenny, or play down expectations. Or both.

Either way, Kenny said the reaction to last month’s announcement had left her “a bit terrified”.

“Obviously, the nice, grand picture that everyone wants to paint is ‘Laura’s going for the Olympics’,” she told the BBC. “When I read [the headlines], I was a bit terrified. I was like: ‘Oh my God, I hope people don’t expect me to actually make it to Paris.’ Because obviously it is such an ask. For me, it’s always been to race again. I just want to race again.

“I think I realised that when we had the miscarriage and the ectopic, I knew deep down that it would be one hell of a comeback [to return to cycling], obviously delaying it because I still wanted to have another baby,” Kenny, who gave birth again six months ago, said.

“I knew that time would be short before the next Olympics and it wasn’t about this big fairytale it was about what my heart so desperately wanted. And it was to have him. I just wanted another one.”