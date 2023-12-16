Pole vaulter Eliza McCartney clears promising 4.73 metres at Night of 5s meet

Eliza McCartney would have been rapt with a clearance of 4.73 metres at the Night of 5s meet.

Low-key, high-satisfaction. That was the combination that allowed Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney to put the cap on her comeback 2023 athletics year in encouraging fashion.

The 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist was predictably dominant in a modest field at the Night of 5s meet at Auckland’s AUT Millennium track on Saturday night – she only unzipped the tracksuit when the rest of the field had all bowed out. But even she must have been rapt with the 4.73 metres winning height she signed off with.

McCartney only jumped higher twice in 2023 and given the way her international campaign ended, with a flare-up of an old Achilles injury forcing her to no-height at the world champs in Budapest, this was a promising early hitout to open the Kiwi summer.

McCartney, who has a PB of 4.94m and jumped her best height in four years with 4.85m in Luxembourg in July, cruised through the competition on Saturday, clearing 4.41, 4.55, 4.65 and 4.73 at the first crack. It was only 4.80 that proved just beyond her reach at this stage.

In other highlights of the meet Julian Oakley won the men’s 5000 metres in 13min 47.75sec, Laura Nagel the women’s in 15:58.48, while Georgia Hulls (11.52sec) shaded Isabel Neal (11.59) in the women’s 100m and Zach Saunders (10.55sec) nudged out Blake Parker (10.59) in the men’s sprint.