16-year-old Luke 'The Nuke' Littler wins again at World Darts Championship

Luke Littler wins his second game on the Ally Pally stage in as many days as he defeats Andrew Gilding 3-1.

He is the overnight teenage sensation of darts after summoning the greatest debut performances in World Championship history.

However, aged 16 and still at school, the champagne celebrations must wait for Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler who is instead wolfing down kebabs to mark his success.

Littler, who was sitting his GCSEs just six months ago, is into the third round after a 3-1 win over 20th seed and former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding.

He maintained his form having already won nine of the 11 legs against established opponent Christian Kist in the first round, posting a remarkable average of 106.12, the highest of any Alexandra Palace debutant.

Zac Goodwin/AP England's Luke Littler reacts during his match against England's Andrew Gilding on day seven of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London on December 21, 2023.

On Thursday night, Littler was greeted with chants of “He’s got school in the morning” as he dispatched an opponent three times his age. “It’s trending worldwide, that kebab,” he said on the stage after his win. “So I think it’s another kebab for me.”

Sky Sports commentator Wayne Mardle had already been blown away by Littler’s performance in the first round, posting on X: “You’ve just witnessed something extraordinary. Luke Littler may be the most naturally talented player I’ve ever seen.”

Zac Goodwin/AP England's Luke Littler in action during his match against England's Andrew Gilding on day seven of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London, December 21, 2023.

Speaking before the tournament, 14-time world champion Phil Taylor said of Littler: “I’m predicting he will be one of the best players ever. He’s the best [teenager] I’ve ever seen in my life. We’ll see what happens over the next 10 years, and what happens over the next five years when he’s earned a few bob and wants to enjoy himself.

“Naturally when you’re 16, 17, 18 [you want to go out and enjoy yourself], and the lad could be a millionaire. But then you’ve got to stay in and dedicate yourself, and that’s going to be a bit difficult for the lad.”

Littler acknowledged Taylor’s support after his victory. “I’ve been playing since I was 18 months’ old, obviously looking up to Phil Taylor. I know he’s watching, that one’s for you Phil!” he said.