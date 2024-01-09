Therapy, no alcohol and a mansion: What life after prison looks like for Oscar Pistorius

It’s hard to imagine a prisoner more disliked by the man in the street than Oscar Pistorius, who was released on parole at the weekend.

“He is bad. He should not be free now, he should remain in prison for a long, long time,” said a young woman pushing a trolley around an upmarket Johannesburg supermarket last Thursday. “He killed her, his girlfriend.” And she clicked her tongue and marched off shaking her head.

Has anyone else ever fallen so far, so fast in the public’s estimation? Before Pistorius, 37, killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, 29, in his apartment early on Valentine’s Day in 2013, he was a national hero – the double-amputee “Blade Runner” who won six gold medals and reached the semifinals of the 200m sprint at the 2012 London Olympics.

And he made money out of those achievements, had a glamorous life, bought himself a luxury property and was hailed locally and internationally.

Steenkamp worked as a paralegal and a model, and was the face of an anti-bullying campaign. She was exceptionally good-looking, and the two of them were a fixture in the tabloids during their three-month relationship.

Pistorius was convicted of killing her after he fired four shots through his bedroom toilet door while Steenkamp was inside. His trial in Pretoria attracted the world’s media and there was often chaos outside the court as people tried to get a glimpse of the fallen idol.

Charlie Shoemaker/Getty Images Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison but under strict conditions (FILE PHOTO).

Prison authorities went out of their way to avoid similar scenes as Pistorius prepared to embark on the 20km journey under armed guard from prison to the luxurious home of his uncle, Arnold Pistorius, in Pretoria’s Waterkloof suburb where he will now live.

The time of his release was kept under wraps, as was the route he was due to take from the prison.

What is public knowledge, however, is that Pistorius will be closely monitored until the end of his parole on December 5, 2029.

In a statement, the Department of Correctional Services said: “The general parole conditions will apply to Pistorius. For example, he will be expected to be at home at particular hours of the day. He may not consume alcohol and other prohibited substances.” And it said Pistorius is restricted from conducting media interviews.

Ahead of the beginning of his parole, the prison authority issued a warning to media not to “camp outside any correctional facility” and that it would not be possible for any photos to be taken nor “moving visuals of Pistorius”. Correctional Services added: “Newly placed parolees may be vulnerable and do require a support system to adjust to the normal way of living. The caregiver (family) is responsible for such support.”

He is under the supervision of the prison authority and a monitoring official has been assigned to him, who will have to be kept informed if Pistorius chooses to seek employment or wants to move homes.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Oscar Pistorius celebrates his gold medal in the men's 400m T44 at the London Paralympics in 2012.

Pistorius will also have to attend programmes on gender-based violence and continue therapy sessions on anger management until the end of his sentence.

Unlike most prisoners in South Africa, the former athlete had some comfort in jail. He had his own bathroom and did not have to share his cell as he was in a prison for disabled people.

Nevertheless, the luxury of his uncle’s mansion – which is heavily guarded and equipped with electronic security equipment – will be quite a step-up.

As for a career – his time as an athlete is over. He indicated from prison recently that he has been studying religion and may become a pastor on his release. But little information about Pistorius was leaked during his time in prison, and only one image emerged – a brief, unclear video of him playing football with jailed Czech gangster, Radovan Krejcir.

Pistorius is known to have been out of prison twice, once, briefly when his grandmother died, and once when he travelled to the Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape in 2021 to meet Steenkamp’s parents as part of the state’s “victim-offender dialogue”.

In that “dialogue” Pistorius only saw Reeva’s father, Barry Steenkamp, as his wife, June, chose not to take part.

Themba Hadebe/Getty Images Oscar Pistorius’ fall from grace was spectacular (FILE PHOTO).

Ahead of the parole hearing last November, she released a statement saying her husband had died, aged 80, of a “broken heart”, and that she was not convinced Pistorius had been rehabilitated. But she did not oppose his parole and has remained silent since it was granted and is living quietly on the rural family property where Reeva had also lived much of her life.

Several South African lawyers, and others, say they wanted the public to remember that Pistorius had a few run-ins with the law and guns before he killed Steenkamp. He accidentally fired off a shot in a top South African restaurant. He also fired a shot through the sunroof of his vehicle after an argument with a police officer.

Ulrich Roux, a top Johannesburg lawyer who followed the Pistorius trial closely and participated in several television debates on the case, said: “He was involved in a boating accident on the Vaal Dam [south of Johannesburg] where there was evidence that he was under the influence of alcohol whilst driving the boat. He also had his firearm in his possession on this occasion. He was also involved in an incident at a party where he was charged with malicious damage to property and assault. He escaped all of these charges, with his celebrity status playing a big role in this.

“I firmly believe that he felt invincible, fame had gone to his head and he believed that he could get away with anything. This contributed to the shooting of Reeva Steenkamp. In the back of his mind, he was convinced that whatever the outcome, he would escape any repercussions, as he had done in the past.”

Pistorius is understood to have been a model prisoner, but some say he often felt lonely as his older brother and sister, with whom he was close, left South Africa as his trial ended.