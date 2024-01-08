Kerr starts quest for Olympic medal in style at Lovelock Classic

The Lovelock Classic was held at Aorangi Park on Saturday.

World-class high jumper Hamish Kerr began his campaign aiming to win a medal at the Olympic Games in Paris later this year, with an encouraging effort at the Lovelock Classic athletics meeting in Timaru on Saturday.

Ranked No 5 in the world for his event, and the second-highest ranked Kiwi in world athletics behind South Canterbury club shot putter Tom Walsh who trails Ryan Crouser at No. 2, Kerr cleared 2.23m (7ft 3.1in) to equal his meet record set four years ago.

“Training has been going well,” Kerr said.

“I’ve got a new coach and while it’s early days, things are tracking nicely; 2.23m is the highest season opener I’ve done.”

The high jump event started at 1.30 pm with a field of 10, but Kerr did not have his first attempt until the bar reached over 2m nearly an hour later, by which time his opponents had been eliminated. Tia Wynyard (Papanui Toc H) placed second with 2.00m and Adam Stack (Christchurch) third, 1.95m.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Commonwealth Games high jump champion Hamish Kerr at the Lovelock Classic on Saturday.

After clearing 2.23m, Kerr tried 2.25m and 2.27m but missed both times.

He said the warm, sunny conditions and a supportive crowd were “awesome,” as was the chance to compete on Timaru’s recently re-laid all-weather track.

“The new track is similar to what it will be like at the Olympics; every recent world record has been done on this type of track,” he said.

“Timaru is massively lucky to have it.”

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion, and a former indoor world championship bronze medallist, Kerr underperformed at the world championships last year but bounced back with a second at the Diamond League meeting in Zurich where he qualified for the Olympic Games with a personal best outdoors height of 2.33m, behind Olympic and world champion, Mutaz Barshim of Qatar (2.35m)

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Benjamin Wall, of Whanganui, wins the feature Lovelock mile race with a strong sprint finish.

He said “while all roads lead to Paris,” his initial goal is the world indoor championships in Glasgow at the beginning of March.

“I love indoors with the crowds and atmosphere. I try to enjoy outdoors.”

Kerr has a support team of eight who are working with him to “fill gaps” in his mental and physical preparation with new head coach, former Timaru and Roncalli College hurdler, James Sandilands.

“There is definitely more height in me,” Kerr said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Rebekah Aitkenhead had a solo run in the women’s mile and improved her meet record.

The day’s feature event, the Lovelock men’s mile commemorating former Timaru Boys’ High School Olympic Games 1500m champion and world record-holder Jack Lovelock, became a tactical race after slow early laps.

In a bunched sprint for home, Benjamin Wall (Whanganui) burst out of the pack to win in 4:16.12 from Ethan Smoley (University of Canterbury, 4:17.57, and Angus Sevier (Port Hills) 4:17.75.

Lovelock’s best-ever time for the mile, 4:7.6, which he ran setting a world record at Princeton in 1933, has yet to be beaten at the meeting. The closest was a time of 4:10.08 run by 2016 Olympian Hamish Carson in 2012.

The women’s mile was a contrast to the men’s mile with recently married Rebekah Aitenkhead (formerly Greene) of Hilly City University, Dunedin, boldly cracking on the pace from the start.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff AJ Madondo, of Christ’s College, left, takes out the men’s open 100m from Schuyler Orr (226, North Otago) who was third.

With each lap, she widened the gap from her pursuers and was rewarded for her determined running by beating her meet record from a year ago by more than four seconds in 4:38.10.

Rosa Twyford (University of Canterbury) was second (4:44), and Katherine Camp (Te Awamutu) third (4:51.64).

The pity was Timaru athlete Tillie Hollyer (Whippets) did not contest the mile, which would have made for an interesting contest against Aitkenhead.

Hollyer won the Pacific Games 800m-1500m double at Honiara, Solomon Islands, at the end of November and was as dominant as Aitkenhead on Saturday with easy victories over 800m (2:10.42) and 3000m (9:25.54).

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Josh Chisholm, of Taieri, contests the shot put.

There were several other double victors on the day: Portia Bing (Waitakere), a seasoned international, took the women’s 100m and 200m (11.91) and 24.79) A.J. Madondo of Christ’s College running in NZ secondary school colours, the men’s 100m (10.97) and 200m (21.84); and former South Canterbury athlete and national heptathlete champion Christina Ryan (Christchurch), the long jump (5.53m), from Geraldine’s Ella Waldron (5.31m), and shot put (11.65m). South Canterbury club member, Abbey Moody, won the women’s javelin with a throw of 40.73m.

The main meeting was preceded by children’s events in the morning. High jump official Sid Parris said the children were achieving greater heights than last year with the new track surface helping.