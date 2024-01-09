National bowls championships: Gary Lawson, Tony Grantham defend their pairs title

Gary Lawson on the way to his seventh national pairs title.

Veteran lawn bowler Gary Lawson won his seventh national pairs title as he and Tony Grantham defended their title in Christchurch on Tuesday.

The pair from the Mt Albert club in Auckland won a marathon final against West Coast brothers Hamish and Ethan Kelleher, 16-13 at the Burnside greens.

Remarkably it was the duo’s third successive final, having lost to Andrew Kelly and Seamus Curtin in 2022.

Lawson’s other pairs titles had come with Andrew Curtain (1997 and 2008), Dan Delany (2010), Neville Rodda (2017) and Ali Forsyth (2018) while Grantham earned his gold star for a fifth national title (three pairs, one singles, one fours).

It was a tense final few ends, but the Lawson-Grantham pairing held the advantage at 15-13 up with one of the 18 ends to play. A solitary shot on the final end clinched it.

The eventual champions had a tight scrap in the quarterfinals, beating Raymond Martin and William Bennett 20-19 before a 16-12 win over Curtin and Paul Prior to book their spot in the decider.

The Kelleher pair also had a one-shot quarterfinal victory, 19-18 over Rodney Greaney and Paul Matheson, before a 14-9 win over Lance Pascoe and Jamie Hill in the semis.

Bowls NZ Leeane Poulson, left, and Tayla Bruce during the women's triples final at the 2023 world championships (file photo).

Earlier, racehorse trainer Leeane Poulson won her first New Zealand singles crown and denied Sandra Keith a fifth national title.

Black Jacks international Poulson, of the Papakura club south of Auckland, beat Keith, of Allenton (Mid-Canterbury), 21-12 in the first-to-21 decider at Burnside.

Poulson combined with Val Smith and Tayla Bruce to win silver at the world bowls championships triples in Australia in September, but this was her first national title.

Keith, meanwhile, was chasing her fifth after victories in the singles in 2012, pairs in 2013 and 2022, and fours in 2020.

Poulson trained horses in south Auckland and had her most recent race starter in 2021. She only took up bowls in 2015 and snared her first big win three years later, in the final of the New Zealand Open women’s singles.

In the quarterfinals she beat Linley O’Callaghan (Alexandra) 21-18 before booking her spot in the decider with a 21-16 win over Mina Paul (Ngongotaha).

Keith beat Kiri Bond (Picton) 21-14 in the quarters then Briar Atkinson (Paritutu) 21-16 in the semis. The latter, from Taranaki, finished runner-up in the pairs alongside Tannith Potgieter, behind Jan Shirley and Australian-based Canadian Kelly McKerihen.

Smith and singles world champion Bruce were among some high-profile absentees this week.

Defending champion Selina Goddard, meanwhile, was knocked out in the round of 16 by Sarah Scott of North East Valley, 21-13.