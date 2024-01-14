'We just want to play sport', transgender athlete Lexie Matheson says

Transgender New Zealanders just want to play community sport with their friends and peers like everyone else, a leading voice for transgender participation in sport says.

Former tertiary educator, karate athlete and archery administrator Lexie Matheson’s comment follows the release last month of the coalition agreement between National and NZ First that states: “Ensure publicly funded sporting bodies support fair competition that is not compromised by rules relating to gender”.

NZ First had campaigned in the lead-up to October’s election on removing public funding from bodies that allow transgender women to be selected “unfairly” in women’s sports.

There is no policy, or timeline for when community sport might be affected as the Government considers its approach, but NZ First’s sports spokesperson, Andy Foster, hoped a policy would be in place by the next sports funding round this year.

Some codes are continuing to work on transgender inclusion guidelines.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said before Christmas that transgender New Zealanders would still be able to play sport under the new government, but “balance, fairness, inclusion and safety” were key. Sports Minister Chris Bishop is overseeing the matter.

Transgender women who participate in sport make up less than 1% of the general population, and according to research from the University of Waikato’s Counting Ourselves survey, 50% of transgender people won’t participate or engage in sport because of a fear of discrimination.

Matheson has represented Aotearoa three times in international karate competitions, facing both men and women. She also sits on the gender equity committee for World Archery, which she said manages inclusion in a fair and equitable way.

The Aucklander was also part of the consultation process for Sport New Zealand’s transgender inclusion guiding principles, which were released in late 2022.

Matheson transitioned 30 years ago, but says she knew her true, authentic self at age eight. She participates in sport for the same reason as everyone else, and it’s not about taking away glory from women.

“I have never known a transgender woman at any level in any sport who did it to win medals. They do it to achieve. They do it to test themselves against the best. They do it … for self evolution,” she said.

“What's the purpose of sport? It's to evolve and celebrate the human spirit. If you strip it all back, that's what it is. And that's all we want to be able to do.”

Supplied Lexie Matheson won a bronze medal for kata at the 4th WGKF World Karate Championships in Bucharest, Romania in 2017.

A karate exponent for 20 years, Matheson said there was never “criticism or an instance where I have felt unwelcome”.

“The only time that's ever been an issue was when I first started. The club had to have a little private meeting in the men's dressing room to decide whether or not I was able to use the women's changing room. And the men did the most sensible thing; they went to the women. And the women said ‘it’s just Lexie, it's not a problem’,” she said.

“It's a reasonably dignified thing. We get changed, we get ready to do the thing that we love to do. It's never been an issue.”

She said some of the biggest supporters of the inclusion of transgender women in sport are cisgender women (women whose gender identity aligns with their sex assigned at birth).

“Some of the most invigorating and fun conversations… the most heartening, are with cisgender women who are not fooled for one moment that I'm anything other than a transgender woman. They understand what it's like to be a woman.

“And they understand why other people… want to be authentically who they are, and they support it.”

Supplied Lexie Matheson, right, manages the New Zealand archery team.

She describes transgender women as “sacrificial goats” in the discussions about women’s sport, and their bodies are being politicised. She says it’s time to move the conversation on from that.

Whatever happens as a result of the coalition agreement, Matheson says she is heartened that Sport NZ is still working through transgender inclusion in community sport, and says she will continue to engage and participate in sport regardless.

“We're not pushing an ideology to win medals. We're not pushing an ideology to feel superior to women. Nothing could be further from the truth than that.

“It's about being able to be authentic in a space that we feel is ours. And if we're not in that space, we're in no space.”