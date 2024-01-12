New Zealand's Ally Wollaston wins first stage at Tour Down Under

New Zealand's Ally Wollaston sprints to victory at Tour Down Under.

New Zealand national champion Ally Wollaston and her AG Insurance-Soudal team have struck the first key blow in the women's Tour Down Under.

Wollaston and her teammates thwarted top Australian team Jayco AlUla as she won the opening stage in a sprint finish at suburban Campbelltown, near Adelaide.

Newly-crowned Australian champion Ruby Roseman-Gannon led out Commonwealth Games gold medallist Georgia Baker with 300m, but the Jayco AlUla riders went too early.

Wollaston powered past Baker, who finished second, as the New Zealander also took the overall lead.

Tim de Waele/Getty Images Ally Wollaston leads the riders across the finish line during the first stage of the Tour Down Under.

Fellow AG Insurance-Soudal rider Sarah Gigante is one of the favourites for the overall title and will be a key rider in Sunday's decisive Willunga Hill summit finish.

Gigante was caught in a crash inside the last 10km in the 93.9km stage from Hahndorf in the Adelaide Hills, but was not hurt.

"I'm really overwhelmed, it's my first WorldTour win, so I'm just really proud," Wollaston told Channel Seven.

"The girls rode amazing today and I can't thank them enough for the work they did.

"We have a big powerhouse of a team ... Sarah is our 'popcorn pocket rocket', so we'll be targeting Sunday with her."

Roseman-Gannon said her team nearly nailed their final sprint.

"We probably just burned a little bit too early and couldn't give Georgia the leadout that she needed," Roseman-Gannon said

"But it was a great team ride and we're pretty excited for the rest of the tour.

"We're disappointed we couldn't give her that leadout she deserved."

The Tour continues on Saturday with a 104.2km stage from coastal Glenelg that features the testing Stirling finishing circuit in the Adelaide Hills.