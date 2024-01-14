New Zealand second after topsy-turvy first day of SailGP in Abu Dhabi

The New Zealand SailGP team endured a mixed time of it on day one in Abu Dhabi.

It was a topsy-turvy time of it as the competition made its debut in the UAE capital, with the Kiwis going from first, to last, to second, in their three fleet races in their return to the water five weeks after their triumph in Dubai.

“It was a pretty tough day for anyone to be consistent, but we’re really happy to come away right in the hunt,” said coach Ray Davies, after his team, who sit third on the overall table at the halfway point of the series, claimed 20 points, one shy of Spain, and one more than the United States and Canada.

The opening race saw NZ pick up where they left off in Dubai, executing a clean start to win the race to mark one, widening their lead to finish ahead of the fleet, with Australia second and Canada third.

Race two, however, found the very same teams battling it out at the back of the pack. An awful start left the Kiwis last across the line, and with no wind to help their cause, they just could not make any headway, coming in in 10th and last spot, as, surprisingly, Spain – last in race one – triumphed.

Learning their lessons, the New Zealanders then executed a much better start in the third race, albeit with the Spaniards shooting down the inside of the course to get right of way, and going on to claim victory.

“It was really a day where if you’re not first, you’re last,” New Zealand driver Peter Burling said.

“Looking at the leaderboard, the first two boats overall each had a first and a tenth. It shows just how tricky it is out here.”

Burling was also critical of a new element introduced to the racing, where two reaching marks were set at the beginning of the race, creating extra pressure on the already-critical starts, and meaning teams trailing at mark one would find it even tougher to move up the fleet.

“I don’t think any of the athletes will tell you we like this double reach configuration,” he said. “When you get to mark one, that’s you for the race, so it puts a huge amount of pressure on the start.

“We probably took a bit too much risk in that second race, hanging at the back looking for a gap to open up. Still good to get a couple of strong starts and results on the board and plenty to review heading into day two.”

The wind is again expected to be light for day two’s final two fleet races followed by the podium race contested by the top three crews.