Black Sticks Women make solid start to Olympic qualifier with 3-0 win over Italy

The Black Sticks Women celebrate a goal in their win over Italy at the Olympic qualifier tournament in India.

The Black Sticks Women have done the business in the opening game of their all-important Olympic qualifying tournament in India.

Up against world No 19 Italy, the No 9-ranked New Zealanders cruised to a 3-0 win in Ranchi on Sunday (NZ time) to take their first step towards making the grade for Paris later in the year.

It was far from their most clinical performance, but Phil Burrows’ side enjoyed 15 shots to Italy’s two, and in the end penalty corners proved the difference.

The Kiwis took control from the outset, dominating possession through the first quarter, efficiently working the ball around the pitch and entering the attacking circle multiple times.

Those early offensive efforts resulted in two penalty corners within minutes of each other, and while the first was well saved by Italian goalkeeper Lucia Caruso, the second saw Frances Davies capitalise on a rebound to net the Black Sticks’ opening goal.

The second quarter was more of the same, with NZ maintaining control but struggling to convert dominance into scoring opportunities, with Caruso again to the fore in shutting out some chances, while the third period saw both teams struggle to create any significant chances.

Supplied Katie Doar looks to control the ball in the Black Sticks Women's match against Italy.

It was in the final stanza where the Kiwis lifted their game, with clinical passing and better tackling, while the Italians did not help their cause with two yellow cards in quick succession after rough tackles and dissent.

Capitalising on their numerical advantage, NZ earned a penalty corner and Davies bagged her second goal of the game to double the lead.

Shortly after, Steph Dickins then produced a drag flick from another penalty corner to seal victory.

The Black Sticks next face hosts India (world No 6) on Monday (NZT) before rounding out group play against the United States (world No 15) on Wednesday (NZT).

The top two teams from each of the groups of four make the semfinals, while the top three sides – the finalists and the winner of the third/fourth playoff – will book their tickets to Paris.

The Black Sticks Men begin their equivalent campaign in Oman on Tuesday (NZT).